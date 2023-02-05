TIMELY: Boise State fraternity suspended for hazing

The Boise State fraternity Alpha Kappa Lambda (AKL) has been suspended by the university over “a culmination of fraternity infractions related to alcohol and hazing,” according to Director of Boise State Media Relations Mike Sharp.

Sharp said that the Boise State University conduct board met in December to address an ongoing pattern of problematic behavior by the fraternity, resulting in a committee decision to institute a four-year suspension.

“As this is related to organizational conduct, students involved in the fraternity will not face further discipline. Boise State is committed to creating a safe environment for all students,” Sharp wrote to The Arbiter over email.

Assistant Dean of Students for Fraternity and Sorority Life Mark Gehrke told The Arbiter over email that the fraternity was also suspended by their national headquarters for a minimum of four years.

According to the Boise State archives, Alpha Kappa Lambda was established at Boise State on March 15, 2003.

The fraternity strived toward five ideals: Judeo-Christian principles, leadership, scholarship, loyalty and self-support. Additionally, they were involved with philanthropy, community service and leadership development, according to the fraternity’s encyclopedia page.

Washington State University also suspended their school’s AKL chapter in December 2017 for hazing.