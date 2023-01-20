Transfer Season for Boise State Football: Who’s in and who’s out

It’s transfer season for Boise State football, which means Bronco Nation can expect some switch-ups for the upcoming football season.

The transfer portal permits student-athletes to place their names in an online database declaring their desire to transfer to a different school.

Athletes enter the portal by informing their current school of their desire to transfer and may have opportunities presented to them from other universities to join their roster.

The transfer portal window opened on Dec. 5 and closed on Jan. 18, 2023.

Transfers out of Boise State football:

Although former Boise State quarterback Hank Bachmeier headlines the university’s transfer portal talks, he is only one of many ex-Boise State football players to have entered the transfer portal this season.

Hank Bachmeier

Hank Bachmeier, one of the most talked about former Boise State football players, has officially committed to Louisiana Tech.

After entering the transfer portal just four games into the 2022 season, Bachmeier has finally found a new home in Louisiana Tech.

Per ESPN’s Pete Thamel, the “quarterback-friendly system of coach Sonny Cumbie” appealed mightily to Bachmeier and he will enroll this spring with the intention of competing for the Bulldogs’ starting quarterback job.

Isaiah Bagnah

The Alberta, Canada native, Isaiah Bagnah, redshirted in 2019 and was part of the Broncos’ program for four seasons.

During his tenure as a Bronco, Bagnah played in 25 career games and tallied 58 tackles, 10 sacks and 12.5 tackles for loss.

Before entering the transfer portal in October 2022, he played in six games during the 2022 season.

He has two years of eligibility remaining and will be playing under current BYU assistant Kelly Poppinga, who was on the Boise State staff last season (EDGE coordinator).

Jackson Cravens

Brigham Young University (BYU) added another defender to their team from the transfer portal. Former Boise State defensive tackle Jackson Cravens announced on Dec. 27, that he signed to the program’s 2023 recruiting class.

Cravens, a graduate transfer, joins edge rusher Isaiah Bagnah as the second defensive transfer from Boise State headed to BYU this offseason.

As a Bronco, Cravens played in 26 games with 13 starts after sitting out the 2019 season due to NCAA transfer rules.

During his tenure in Boise, he notched 69 total tackles, with five tackles for loss, three sacks, a pass deflection and a forced fumble.

Cravens’ most productive season at Boise State came in 2021, when he started 11 games and had 36 tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss, one sack, two QB hurries and a forced fumble.

Tyneil Hopper

Georgia native and former Boise State tight end Tyneil Hopper signed with Michigan State on Dec. 15.

Hopper entered the portal as a graduate transfer in early December with one year of eligibility left.

The former three-star recruit from Georgia had 22 catches for 259 yards and two touchdowns in 45 career games with 11 starts at Boise State.

Deven Wright

Despite having his first season in Division 1 football as a Boise State Bronco, Deven Wright entered the transfer portal in early December.

Wright came to Boise from Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College and now is on the Texas State roster.

Let's #TakeBackTexas



A dynamic player on the edge out of Mississippi



✍️ Deven Wright

🏈 Defensive end

🏠 Southaven, MS

➡️ DeSoto Central HS /// Mississippi Gulf Coast CC /// Boise State#EatEmUp pic.twitter.com/rizkJiExeh — Texas State Football (@TXSTATEFOOTBALL) December 21, 2022

Sam Vidlak

Former Boise State backup quarterback Sam Vidlak is transferring for the second time after just one season as a Bronco.

The Grants Pass, Oregon native, who originally committed to Montana and decommitted to attend Oregon State for the 2021 season, transferred to Boise State for the 2022 season.

Vidlack joins the Grizzlies with three years of eligibility remaining and will be competing for the starting quarterback position amongst five other players.

Go Griz! — Sam Vidlak (@SamVidlak7) January 9, 2023

Jalen Richmond

Casey Kline

The No. 19 linebacker prospect according to ESPN, Casey Kline appeared in 14 games across his two seasons at Boise State and entered the transfer portal in August of 2022.

Out of high school, Kline received offers from Arizona, Arizona State, Boise State, Notre Dame, Oregon, Oregon State, Stanford, UCLA, USC, Washington, Washington State and more, per 247Sports.

Kline decided on transferring to University of Central Oklahoma, a Division II level team. The Bronchos compete in the Mid-America Intercollegiate Athletic Association.

Jacob Golden

Former Boise State offensive lineman Jacob Golden announced his commitment to New Mexico State on Oct. 19.

Golden began his Bronco career in 2020 as a redshirt-freshman. The Arizona native went on to play in three games in 2020. Golden appeared in nine games for the 2022 season.

From Boise State to NM State! Another elite transfer to help pave the way in @golden19_jacob! #AggieUp



📰: https://t.co/sZ8XBX9Tp4 pic.twitter.com/iPIycJw8R0 — New Mexico State Football (@NMStateFootball) December 21, 2022

Transfers into Boise State football

Though Boise State has lost nine players to the transfer portal, the Broncos have signed five transfers to their roster since Dec. 5.

Titus Toler

Coming from a Big 10 school to Boise State, Titus Toler, a transfer safety from Wisconsin, committed to the Broncos on Dec. 19.

Despite being contacted by a number of different schools, Toler only received an offer from Boise State.

Boise State head coach Andy Avalos was adamant about signing Toler. Avalos called Toler after he entered the portal then continued to call him again in the afternoon, then again the morning after.

Despite playing at Wisconsin, Toler had some deep connections to Boise State football.

Boise State running back George Holani and Toler were former high school teammates at St. John Bosco Southern California.

This transfer gives more competition for the safety position with Tyreque Jones (graduating) and JL Skinner (entering the NFL Draft) leaving.

He will compete for a starting safety spot alongside junior Seyi Oladipo and redshirt junior Rodney Robinson.

🚨BREAKING🚨 Wisconsin safety transfer Titus Toler has committed to Boise State.



MORE: https://t.co/N49olnN9Ao pic.twitter.com/HNlfn9iyTq — On3 (@On3sports) December 19, 2022

Chase Penry

With just two seasons with the Buffalos, Colorado native Chase Penry is heading northwest to play for the Boise State Broncos.

Penry becomes the 20th commit in the Boise State 2023 class and the second through the transfer portal.

After playing just four games for the 1-11 Buffalos, Penry will now receive three years of eligibility on one of the top Mountain West programs, Boise State.

There is something to be said about a program that just wins. I am going to Boise State University! Excited to get to work. @D_Co0p @2mattmiller @JasonCvercko @AABroncoHC pic.twitter.com/TzuIRjvST3 — Chase Penry (@chase_penry) December 20, 2022

Tyler Wegis

Former University of Utah pass rusher Tyler Wegis becomes the third transfer into the Bronco Football program.

Wegis redshirted with the Utes and made just one tackle in his collegiate debut against Arizona during the 2022 season.

The three-star high school recruit was also offered by Boise State in the class of 2020, along with a handful of Power 5 offers from programs like California, Oregon State, Virginia and Washington State.

Wegis will now have three years of eligibility remaining.

Sheldon Newton

After playing three seasons at Northern Arizona, Newton entered the transfer portal.

After the Lumberjacks’ 2020 season was postponed because of COVID-19, the defensive tackle from San Jacinto, California, appeared in five games in the 2021 season.

That fall, he appeared in 11 games and started three, finishing with 22 tackles and two sacks.

Last season, the native of San Jacinto, California, played in 11 games and posted 36 tackles, six tackles for loss and three sacks.

Kivon Wright

Former Boston College pass rusher Kivon “Cheese” Wright committed to Boise State on Jan. 11.

The Texan native, who goes by the nickname “Cheese,” was recruited by Boise State coming out of Manvel High School.

Wright redshirted last season and entered the transfer portal on Jan. 2.

His decision came down to Boise State and Mountain West rival Fresno State, giving Boise State the edge.

Despite being rated as a three-star prospect in the class of 2022, Wright also received offers from Houston, Kansas, San Diego State, Utah State, Tulane, Colorado State and Vanderbilt.

Kivon “Cheese” Wright has four years of eligibility remaining.