Boise State Gymnastics competes against national ranked opponents in Wasatch Classic

The Boise State gymnastics team scored a 195.050 at the Wasatch Classic against a trio of nationally-ranked competitors in No. 6 UCLA, No. 19 University of Minnesota and No. 25 University of Washington on Jan. 14 at the Maverik Center.

UCLA finished in first place with a score of 197.850, with University of Washington in second with 196.550, University of Minnesota in third with a score of 196.325. Boise State rounded out with 195.050 points.

The Broncos’ 195.050 score topped their season-opening performances from both 2021 and 2022.

In a WCGA (Women’s Collegiate Gymnastics Association) Preseason Poll, Boise State came in at No. 26, making it the 12th time since 2010 that the Broncos gymnastics squad have earned preseason national rankings.

Since 2016, the Broncos have been 10-1 in season-opening meets and finished the 2022 season with a 9-10 record.

The 2022 season included a 3-3 record against conference opponents.

Boise State kicked off the afternoon with their floor routines. Junior Courtney Blackson posted the squad’s top score with a 9.875, while sophomore Elaina McGovern also reached the 9.800 mark.

Blackson helped lead the Broncos during the second rotation on vault, scoring a 9.775. However, it was junior Emily Lopez who secured the highest vault performance for the Broncos, with a 9.850.

Lopez and Blackson continued to shine in the team’s third rotation on bars. Lopez tied her career-high score and garnered the Broncos’ highest score of the competition with a 9.950. Blackson’s 9.925 shattered her previous top mark of 9.875.

Boise State concluded its competition on beam, earning its highest overall score on an apparatus with a 49.025 out of 50 possible points.

For the third-consecutive rotation, Lopez was the Broncos’ top gymnast, tying her career-high with a 9.900. Additionally, sophomore Emma Loyim boosted the team’s beam total with a career-best 9.875.

“I am very pleased that we posted a stronger season-opening score than we did in the last two seasons,” head coach Tina Bird said. “I am excited for what the rest of the season holds.”

The Broncos scored a 196.550 and finished runner-up at the 2022 MRCG (Mountain Rim Gymnastics Conference) Championships. Five student-athletes picked up all-league accolades, three of which are set to return in 2023: junior Emily Lopez (first team, bars), senior Adriana Popp (first team, beam) and sophomore Alyssa Vulaj (first team, vault).

Boise State will travel to Provo, Utah, for its first MRGC matchup of the season against BYU on Jan. 20.