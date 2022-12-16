ASBSU Joint Assembly denies bill to partly fund Christmas Tree lighting ceremony

In their last Wednesday meeting of the semester, the Associate Students of Boise State University (ASBSU) Assembly and Senate voted down a bill to fund the annual Christmas tree lighting.

The Christmas tree ceremony took place on Thursday, Dec. 1. ASBSU President Adam Jones told The Arbiter they were notified by the University on Wednesday, Nov. 30 at 3:35 p.m. an hour before ASBSU holds their meetings. Opponents to the bill felt the university should have given ASBSU more of a heads up.

The bill was presented as bill #15 by In-State Rep. Sebastian Griffin. This bill would allocate $4,906.03 from the ASBSU contingency fund to purchase materials for the annual tree lighting ceremony.

According to the ASBSU minutes, Honors College Sen. Ethan LaHaug commented that it was strange that the Office of the President waited until the day before the ceremony to ask ASBSU to fund such a project.

After non-traditional Student Rep. Jake Broderius asked whether or not they could change the person who lights the tree, which has traditionally been the president of the university, if ASBSU provides a majority of the funds. Jones explained that the bill would not cover the majority of costs for the event, and the reasoning behind the expensive food was likely due to the provider, Chartwells.

Boise State entered a contract with Chartwells that obligates them to use the company for catering purposes, so they aren’t able to shop around for cheaper cookies, of which Chartwells charged $3 a cookie, according to Jones.

[The Boise State Christmas tree resides in the Quad on campus during the winter season.]

Taya Thornton | The Arbiter

Health Science Sen. Richard Renz said the Office of the President had not been respectful to the ASBSU, telling other senators and representatives that ASBSU can vote no on the proposal.

IESC Rep. Stella Stigers, who would later argue in favor of the bill, asked if ASBSU had funded the food for this event before, to which the answer was yes.

LaHaug posed the question of what would happen if ASBSU refused to fund the bill, Jones told the room that the food was likely already made and that the event would likely go on as scheduled.

In the Senate, three senators voted to approve, with two abstaining and five voting to deny the bill. LaHaug said he would vote no because this particular relationship where funding was requested last minute, was not one he would be interested in having with the Office of the President.

College of Innovation and Design Sen. Brendon Whitford wanted to vote yes to maintain a good relationship with the university president’s office, suggesting they later pass a resolution asking for a more timely heads up in the future when asking ASBSU to fund projects.

LaHaug expressed concern that if they passed the bill, the message of respect and partnership would not land. Renz said in a past ASBSU Assembly that there was a respect present that this event lacked.

In the Assembly, five members voted to approve, eight abstained and four denied, which killed the bill in both the Senate and Assembly.

During their discussion, Transfer Student Rep. Gabe Rodriguez said that the request was rushed and that ASBSU can’t vote for something without proper notice. First-Year Rep. Alyia Adams said she believes ASBSU would be allowing university administration to be late with their notice and tardiness if the bill is passed.

Racial and Ethnic Minority Rep. Angelo Lopez said the event was already paid for, since the university could not approve anything without the money already provided, according to ASBSU minutes.

After Rep. Griffin speculated whether the university would take the money regardless of whether the bill passed the Joint Assembly, ASBSU Vice President Ryan Bernard assured the Assembly that no money would be taken if the bill didn’t pass.

Director of media relations for Boise State, Mike Sharp, told The Arbiter that the university picked up the $4,906.03 tab.