Infrastructure, inflation and transportation: District 18’s state legislative debate at Boise State

The Associated Students of Boise State University (ASBSU) hosted a District 18 State Legislative Debate on Nov. 5, 2022 at the Boise State Student Union Building. The debate featured some of the most polarizing topics in the legislature today such as Idaho’s workforce, tax relief and public transportation.

Democratic incumbents Sen. Janie Ward-Engelking, Rep. Ilana Rubel and Rep. Brooke Green faced Republican challengers Dan Bridges, MaryKate Johnson and Greg Holtz Tuesday night.

Candidates had three minutes to answer each of the three questions, two from the panel and one from students in the audience.

With tension in the air, the introduction began. Bridges touted his Air Force academy time, his concern of rising inflation and how to combat it, as well as promoting the idea of shifting Idaho’s agricultural-based economy to one derived from economic innovation.

Rep. Ward-Engelking discussed her local roots as a teacher, advocating for students and the need for Idaho to be competitive in a global economy through education. Her concerns highlighted were the need for educators in the legislature, community building and keeping public lands public.

Both candidates emphasized the need to increase wages in order to increase the retention rate of Idaho college graduates, with Ward-Engelking putting a focus on building up Idaho’s infrastructure.

“I encourage each of you to recognize that we need each other,” Bridges said. He enforced respect and honesty as well as the value of hard work,

The second debate was between incumbent Democratic Rep. Rubel and Republican nominee Johnson.

Johnson focused on inflation, lowering taxes, cutting government spending, public safety and improving the economy. Many of her policies and values focused on lowering prices.

Rep. Rubel shared her Harvard law school background, her “paying it forward” mentality for the education system and her deep commitment to environmental issues.

The candidates showcased a stark contrast when asked about Idaho’s per pupil spending, of which Idaho ranks 51st in the nation. Johnson called for further cuts to education spending, while Rubel said there is “not much fat left to cut.”

[Photo of the Bronco statue located on Boise State’s campus.]

Claire Keener | The Arbiter

Johnson ended the debate saying that she has the “heart of a servant” and that she “will work hard” for her constituents. Rubel talked about the personal connections she’s made as senator from door knocking, adding that at the end of the day, it’s imperative to represent the majority.

The third debate took place between Democratic incumbent Rep. Green and Republican challenger Holtz.

The debate centered around Idaho’s transportation issues and education, a topic both candidates carried experience in. This debate stood apart in that the candidates operated on friendly terms and treated one another with overwhelming respect.

Green has worked in transportation for over 20 years, witnessing Idaho’s public transit issues firsthand. She mentioned her vast experience in the public transportation realm, making connections within the community and promoting the improvement of infrastructure and school buildings.

Holtz is a Idahoan business owner relating to trucking transportation, he discussed his support for personal freedom, his experience as a United States Marine veteran, his loyalty in running as a service to the people rather than a career and lowering taxes. Holtz also voiced his support for eliminating residential property taxes.

Candidates were asked their views on building up the Treasure Valley’s transit system and the steps they believed the legislature would need to take.

Having spent a majority of her career in transportation, Green expressed her support for the expansion of public transit, being especially necessary for those being priced out of living in Boise due to the high costs of housing.

Holtz’s concern was not that of expanding public transit, but to make an effort to promote success locally within corporations by improving the highway system, which he said would get individuals in surrounding counties to their place of work, such as Micron.

Additionally, he promoted fiscally conservative policies and tax cuts as the solution to dealing with Idaho’s growing population.

Both candidates agreed that Ada county needs to invest in infrastructure to get results that benefit the majority.

Idaho residents can register to vote and find their polling stations on voteidaho.gov.