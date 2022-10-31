BREAKING: Former Boise State football head coach Bryan Harsin fired from Auburn

After just 21 games, former Boise State football head coach Bryan Harsin has been fired from Southeastern Conference (SEC) Auburn University.

Auburn fired Harsin on Monday, Oct. 31 following a 41-27 loss to the University of Arkansas, ending his unsuccessful tenure as an Auburn Tiger.

Harsin was relieved of his duties as the Tigers fell two games below .500 to 3-5 on the season. The program has dropped 10 of its last 13 games and nine of its last 10 against Power 5 opponents dating back to last season.

“Auburn University has decided to make a change in the leadership of the Auburn University football program,” the school said in a statement. “Auburn will begin an immediate search for a coach that will return the Auburn program to a place where it is consistently competing at the highest levels and representing the winning tradition that is Auburn football.”

With less than two full seasons on the job, Harsin finished 9-12 (4-9 SEC) after taking over for previous Auburn head coach Gus Malzahn.

Entering the 2022 season, Harsin was on one of the hottest seats in the country despite spending only one year on The Plains.

He was head coach for the Broncos from 2014-2020 where he posted a 64-17 record.

Harsin signed a six-year, $31.5 million contract when hired by Auburn and will now receive a $15.3 million buyout.