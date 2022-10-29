Boise State’s offense unleashed against Colorado State in 49-10 win

Boise State Broncos defeated the Colorado State Rams 49-10 in a “spooky” orange out at Albertsons Stadium.

Although the Bronco offense faltered at the beginning of the season, they have put forward a strong display since the hiring of new offensive coordinator Dirk Koetter.

“Dirk Koetter did a great job at preparing the offense tonight against the defense,” said head coach Andy Avalos. “Discussing what will be taken away, and preparing the offense in practice.”

Against the Rams, the Broncos put up seven touchdowns, notched 514 offensive yards and averaged 6.5 yards per play.

Taylen Green also had a career-high 305 yards, two touchdowns and a 75% completion rate.

[The Boise State Broncos play against the Colorado State Rams at Albertsons Stadium.]

Elise Ledesma | The Arbiter

“[Green] is a great passer,” Billy Bowens said. “He’s very confident … when he plays loose, that is when he plays his best”

“We can all see that he has grown,” Avalos said. “His confidence has grown in his command … his rhythm with the wide receivers … and his ability to extend the pocket.”

The Broncos opened up the first half with a 1-yard rush touchdown by running back George Holani. The extra point by special teams player of the week Jonah Dalmas made the score 7-0.

Holani repeated his last play and scored another 1-yard rushing touchdown. The extra point by Dalmas upheld the Broncos 14-0.

The Rams put themselves up on the board late in the first quarter with a field goal by Michael Boyle.

The Broncos opened up the second quarter with an 8-yard touchdown reception by Riley Smith, courtesy of quarterback Taylen Green. The Broncos retained the lead, 21-3.

The Broncos offense kept going with a touchdown by running back Ashton Jeanty, increasing the lead to 28-3.

The Rams were quick to respond with their first touchdown of the game. Colorado State quarterback Clay Millen threw a 76-yard pass to Justus Ross-Simmons. Rams shrank the Bronco lead to 28-10

A miraculous play by Stefan Cobbs in the endzone was ruled incomplete by officials.

Stefan Cobbs with the improbable touchdown catch! pic.twitter.com/zAC2roBSRY — Cam Mellor (@CamMellor) October 30, 2022

This overturned play led to a failed 39-yard field goal attempt by Dalmas. The Broncos ended the half with a 28-10 lead.

In the second half, Green showed off his athleticism and speed with a 10-yard rushing touchdown. The Broncos led 35-10.

The Bronco defense forced a turnover on downs and gained possession of the ball on the Rams 37-yard line.

A 20-yard pass completion between Green and wide receiver Davis Koetter then helped lead to Holani’s third 1-yard touchdown rush of the game. The Broncos led 42-10.

To close up the third quarter, Green threw a 16-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Billy Bowens. The Broncos entered the fourth quarter with a 49-10 lead.

The fourth quarter saw no action by either team.

To close the quarter, edge Gabe Hunter intercepted a pass by the Rams’ quarterback to end the game.

With a 49-10 win over the Rams, the Broncos go to 5-0 in conference play and 6-2 overall.

The Broncos will stay at Albertsons Stadium for next week’s matchup against Brigham Young University on Nov. 5.