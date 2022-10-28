Farms, haunted houses and more: Events and activities to try this fall season

As the weather gets colder and the leaves begin to change color, there comes the arrival of festive local events and activities for individuals to get outside and enjoy the fall before winter weather.

There are many opportunities for students to get in the fall spirit in the local Boise area that are budget friendly and fit into a busy schedule.

Lowe Family Farmstead

The Lowe Family Farmstead is located in Kuna, Idaho (about a 25-minute drive from campus) and has many fall attractions. The farm features a corn maze, hayrides, a pumpkin patch, a u-pick flower field, campfires and more!

Requiem Haunted House and Haunted World

Requiem Haunted House and Haunted World are some of the most popular haunted houses in the area, and they are fairly affordable as well, with Requiem being priced at $14 and Haunted World at $29. Requiem and Haunted World are located in Caldwell, Idaho, 30-40 minutes from campus. Both haunted houses are currently open and will close after Halloween, so get there before they close!

The Old Idaho Penitentiary and the Botanical Gardens

Throughout the month of October, the Penitentiary holds events that feature the facility’s spooky and historical aspects. The final installment of the Fall Harvest Festival will take place on Oct. 29 at the Botanical Gardens in Boise. This festival includes the scarecrow stroll, vendors and live music for $11.

From Nov. 11-18, $10 night tours will take place from 6-10 p.m., including self-guided tours and an official tour.

[Two students sit at a table near the Boise State Quad.]

Taya Thornton | The Arbiter

Boo at the Zoo

Boo at the Zoo is a family-friendly event featuring costume contests, Halloween-themed animal enclosures and treats. For $12, you can tour the zoo in costume and view the animals in a theme unlike any other time of the year.

Boise State’s Morrison Center presents “The Legend of Sleepy Hollow”

The Boise State theater program presents “The Legend of Sleepy Hollow” at the Morrison Center, a play about a small village centered around the supernatural. The production takes place from 7-9 p.m. from Oct. 14-30. Tickets are free to students with a student ID and can be purchased at $20 for non-students on the Morrison Center website.

Nearby Hot Springs

There are many hot springs located only an hour outside of Boise, and now is the perfect time to visit before the snow falls.

Located about an hour and 20 minutes north of Boise, Kirkham Hot Springs is a popular destination right along the Payette River. This hot spring has multiple pools and waterfalls, making it easy to spread out with friends.

The Pine Flat Hot Springs is about an hour and a half away and has a 0.6 mile hike to reach the springs, making it a more exclusive location. The hike features fall foliage and has a remote feel despite being a smaller pool.

Hike Boise’s trails

There are multiple hiking locations right on the edge of Boise if you need an escape from the hustle of the city.

Dry Creek Trail is located off of Bogus Basin Road outside of downtown Boise. Dry Creek trail connects Boise Ridge Road and Bogus Basin Road in a 13.8 mile trail. It’s a good trail to see some fall colors without having to drive too far.

Hulls Gulch Trail, about six miles long, is located at the base of the foothills behind Camel’s Back Park. The trail is secluded and quickly gets you away from the city’s sights.