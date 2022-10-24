Boise State beats Air Force despite “unlucky number 7”

Despite beating Air Force 19-14 on Saturday, Oct. 22, the number 7 almost cost Boise State the game.

The Broncos got a defensive stop and forced the Falcons to punt the ball with 5:37 left in the fourth quarter. The Broncos were then flagged for having redshirt sophomore receiver Latrell Caples and sixth-year middle linebacker Ezekiel Noa on the field during the same play. The flag was thrown because both players have the same jersey number.

The NCAA allows every team to have two players with the same number on their roster, but does not allow two players with the same number to play on the field at the same time. This penalty gave the Falcons an automatic first down and another chance to score and take the lead.

Boise State’s defense needed to stop Air Force from getting into the end zone to help seal a win. With Air Force deciding to go for it on fourth down with the game on the line, Noa makes up for the penalty with a pass deflection that forced a turnover on downs.

Having the same number on the field was not the only costly penalty Boise State faced. The team had nine total penalties for 70 yards throughout the game. These penalties erased big plays such as a 40-yard rush by redshirt freshman quarterback Taylen Green on their first drive and a 19-yard pass to Caples in the third quarter.

Despite the penalties, the Broncos gained 322 total yards on offense and held the Falcons to 175 rushing yards. This was the fewest rushing yards Air Force has recorded in a game this season.

This win makes Boise State 4-0 in the Mountain West and 5-2 overall this season. They will play their fourth straight conference game against Colorado State at Albertsons Stadium on Oct. 29.