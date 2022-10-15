Bullied out of Boise: Hank Bachmeier’s unlucky time at Boise State

Hank Bachmeier is leaving Boise State University.

Multiple media outlets confirmed that senior quarterback Hank Bachmeier informed the Boise State football team about his intent to enter the transfer portal on Sept. 26.

Head coach Andy Avalos declined a comment about Hank Bachmeier a week after the announcement.

To say Bachmeier had a rough time throughout his career at Boise State is an understatement.

Bachmeier started his collegiate career as a true freshman against Florida State in 2019. Despite going 30 of 51 for 407 yards, a touchdown and an interception, Bachmeier was not well protected throughout the game. Florida State recorded eight quarterback pressures resulting in many hard hits on Bachmeier.

Taking many hits led to the quarterback battling injuries throughout his first year. He started in eight games and was sidelined for the other six.

His second year was turned upside down because of the COVID-19 pandemic. With the team going through an uncertain time, a down year was expected.

The quarterback was battling through injuries again. He played against Utah State, but did not travel with the team to Colorado to take on Air Force and was not in uniform for their game against Brigham Young University throughout the 2020 season.

Bachmeier started his third year with a quarterback competition between him and Jack Sears. Bachmeier ultimately won the position battle.

[Hank Bachmeier during Boise State’s game against UT Martin.]

Taya Thornton | The Arbiter

The Broncos went 7-5 and missed out on the Mountain West Championships.

Following the underperforming season, the whole team was put under pressure to succeed this season. With Bachmeier being the captain of the team, his expectations were higher than those of his teammates.

After throwing two interceptions and losing one fumble in the first 20 minutes of the game, Bachmeier was benched for redshirt freshman Taylen Green.

Green performed well against Oregon State going 19 of 28 (68%) on his passing attempts for 155 passing yards, one interception and a passer rating of 107.2 as well as 102 rushing yards and two rushing touchdowns.

After Green’s performance, fans have made it clear that they did not want Bachmeier to start for the team. Fans started to tweet their disapproval and went as far to boo Bachmeier every time he was put on the screen against UT Martin.

Bachmeier’s performance in Boise State’s loss to the University of Texas at El Paso did not help his case. He went 13 of 34 (38.2%) for 93 yards and one touchdown. This was the fewest passing yards and the worst completion percentage of all of his starts.

Boise State followed this loss with a week of chaos. The team fired their offensive coordinator Tim Plough within 24 hours of the game. Two days later, they lost their quarterback to the transfer portal.

The NCAA redshirt rule allows any player to partake in practices and not use up a year of eligibility. The rule requires the player to not play in more than four games.

Since Bachmeier has only played four games this season, he could decide to redshirt this year and still have two years of eligibility left on his new team.

Fans will have to wait and see “What’s Next” for Bachmeier and Boise State football throughout this eventful season.