Boise State breaks records in homecoming game win over Fresno State

The Boise State Broncos defeated the Fresno State Bulldogs 40-20 in a rivalry game to remember on Oct. 8.

Both teams fought hard throughout this highly anticipated game but the Broncos ultimately left hoisting “The Milk Can.”

“The rivalry we have between us and Fresno…we knew it would be a dog fight,” linebacker Ezekiel Noa said. “It’s important for us to keep ‘The Milk Can’ for the second year in a row.”

The homecoming game broke the all-time record in attendance, with 37,663 fans filling Albertsons Stadium.

“Bronco nation showed up and showed out today,” head coach Andy Avalos said. “We set a record today in attendance. Having family, friends and parents in town, it was a great time.”

The Broncos started strong in the opening half. On their first drive redshirt freshman quarterback Taylen Green threw his first touchdown pass to redshirt senior wide receiver Billy Bowens. Bowens notched his first career touchdown. The extra point by junior kicker Jonah Dalmas had the Broncos up 7-0 early in the first quarter.

The Bulldogs responded with an interception by Malachi Langley at the Broncos own 16-yard-line. This led to a Fresno State touchdown by quarterback Logan Fife and the Bulldogs evened the score, 7-7.

A back-and-forth dog fight was in store for the night.

[Boise State plays against Fresno State during Homecoming Weekend.]

Taya Thornton | The Arbiter

The Broncos marched down the field to reclaim a three-point lead after a field goal by Dalmas.

The Bronco defense got into a rhythm late and stopped the Bulldogs from moving up the field early in the second quarter. An interception by linebacker Ezekiel Noa put the Broncos offense in great starting field position at the Bulldogs 9-yard line.

The Broncos settled for a 21-yard field goal by Dalmas after the interception and put themselves ahead 13-7.

After the field goal, the Bulldogs responded yet again, moving up the field for a 5-yard rush touchdown by wide receiver Nikko Remigio.

The Broncos responded shortly after.

A 59-yard punt return by Bronco running back George Holani led to a 13-yard rushing touchdown by running back Ashton Jeanty. The Broncos regained the lead 20-14.

Fresno State was able to return the favor with a 35-yard field goal by Abraham Montano to end the half. The Broncos still led 20-17.

To open up the second half, the Broncos defense held the Bulldogs to a field goal on their opening drive tying up the match 20-20.

The Broncos closed up the third quarter leading 27-20 after Green connected with Holani on a 5-yard touchdown

The fourth quarter opened with offensive efforts by Holani, Green and Jeanty to help set up Dalmas for a 33-yard field goal. The Broncos extended their lead to 10 points.

The Bronco defense came up with a clutch stop, as safety Rodney Robinson made an interception at the Bulldogs 44-yard line.

A 35-yard reception by Riley Smith helped set up Dalmas for his fourth field goal of the night, making the score 33-20.

Boise State continued to put points up on the board late into the fourth quarter to solidify the win.

Running back Elelyon Noa helped the Broncos to get into scoring position. Jeanty’s second touchdown of the night came from a 12-yard rush into the end zone, making the score 40-20 in favor of the Broncos.

With this win, the Broncos retain the No. 1 spot in the Mountain West Conference standings with a 4-2 record overall and 3-0 in conference play.

The Boise State Broncos will have a bye week next week and will return again to play Air Force in Colorado Springs, Colorado, on Oct. 22.