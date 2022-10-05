Meet Andrew Meadow, the newest commit to Boise State men’s basketball

Three-star recruit Andrew Meadow announced his commitment to the Boise State men’s basketball team. He made the announcement through an Instagram post on Aug. 11.

Meadow is currently a senior at West Ranch High School in Stevenson Ranch, California, and will attend Boise State in fall 2023.

Professional basketball trainer Taylor Statham has trained Meadow since he was 10 years old and witnessed Meadow’s progress to where he is today.

“What I do is train players. You don’t see that kind of growth,” Statham said, referring to Meadow’s improvement over the past three years. “But when someone is working out two, three, four times every single day, [you see it]. I have to tell him he needs a rest day.”

Meadow was a highly valued prospect and had 60 schools trying to recruit him, according to Statham.

“I was in the gym with (Brooklyn Nets point guard) Kyrie Irving last week, and [Meadow’s] approach isn’t like anyone his age,” Statham said. “His approach is that of Kyrie’s. He is the first one in the gym, and after playing he is still getting shots up.”

Meadow has shown clear talent since the first day he arrived to play at West Ranch High, according to his coaches.

“We had put him on our JV team for our summer camp, and he was only there for a day,” Coach Jeff Bryant said. “We knew from that day that he was our future.”

Meadow averaged 19.9 points, 7.2 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game in his junior season, according to MaxPreps.

This past spring, Meadow made his name known when joining NBA Star Lebron James’ AAU team: Strive For Greatness.

“To see him on the biggest stage in the Nike circuit, versus the best players in the country and being able to compete, it was a surreal moment,” Bryant said. “To see him hit a game-winner with Lebron sitting courtside, it was definitely nice to see.

Bryant and Statham believe that Boise State University and its fans will love Meadow and that his hard work will make him a valuable player for the Broncos.