Parent and Family Weekend is coming up, providing students events to enjoy with family on campus

As the excitement of the new school year fades, students now have a fun weekend to look forward to. Parent and Family Weekend is a great way for students to spend some quality time with loved ones and show their Bronco spirit.

Bronco Parent and Family Weekend, which will take place from Oct. 7-9 this year, lands on the same weekend as Boise State’s homecoming football game and parade.

Parent and Family Weekend, as well as Homecoming Week, are long-standing traditions at Boise State, and the school has a lot of fun events planned for students and their families.

“Parent & Family Weekend recognizes the enormous importance of family support for our current students, offers students and families a chance to spend quality time on campus, and allows new families an opportunity to keep learning about the Boise State Community,” Zoe Segnitz, director of New Student Programs at Boise State, wrote in an email to The Arbiter.

Segnitz shared that this year’s Parent and Family Weekend festivities resemble the events that took place pre-COVID.

“Parent & Family Weekend was fully virtual in 2020 and ‘covid-cautious’ in 2021, with opportunities ranging from open-air and socially distanced [activities] to the homecoming football game. This year’s schedule looks a lot like our pre-covid schedule, but still offers opportunities to covid-concerned guests,” Segnitz wrote.

Parent and Family Weekend gives students the opportunity to spend quality time with their family with support from the school and encourages them to share the community at Boise State.

“This event is important because it’s an act of student support,” Segnitz wrote. “Families remain important advocates for students (of ALL ages) so we value their partnership in making our campus community as strong as possible. It’s also a chance to celebrate the family members of students – who are part of the bronco family.”

[Photo from Parent and Family Weekend (2021).]

Claire Keener | The Arbiter

The Homecoming Day Parade begins at 6 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 7, featuring parade floats from students, Greek life, university departments and the campus community.

Following the parade, a Homecoming Pep Rally will take place to celebrate Bronco spirit at the Allen Noble Hall of Fame Plaza.

On Saturday, Oct. 8, Boise State’s football team will be playing Fresno State at Albertsons Stadium. Prior to the game, there will be an Alumni and Parent Tailgate at the Ford tailgate zone in DeCheverieux Field, as well as a Dry Tailgate for students and families at the Intramural field on campus.

Discounted tickets are available for parents and families with limited availability.

On Sunday, the morning of Oct. 9, students and families are welcome to come out to Albertsons Stadium to get photos on the iconic blue turf.

In addition to these events, the Recreation Center on campus is offering a free family fitness cycle class as well as free use of the center for all visiting families.

Information about other fun events on campus are available on the Boise State website.

“The event acknowledges the importance of family support and encourages students to share their experience with their families,” Segnitz wrote. “The university understands that one’s ‘family’ is the person/people most dear to them and most supportive of their goals; ALL are welcome.”