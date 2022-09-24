BREAKING: Boise State football fires offensive coordinator after loss to UTEP

Boise State football relieved offensive coordinator Tim Plough of his duties Saturday morning.

Head coach Andy Avalos announced the staff change after the team’s loss to the University of Texas at El Paso (UTEP) the day prior.

“This was a difficult decision, but I believe it is in the best interest of our program,” Avalos said. “Our team goals are still in front of us and we are focused on working to accomplish them.”

Avalos named Dirk Koetter to replace Plough for the remainder of the 2022 season effective immediately.

Koetter isn’t a stranger to Boise State football. He was the head coach from 1998-2000 and posted a 26-10 record during his tenure.

He has also had success on the professional level. Koetter worked for three NFL teams during his career and was the head coach for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers from 2016-2018.

The team struggled offensively against UTEP on Friday, only putting up 84 rushing yards and 67 passing yards. This underwhelming production led fans to have strong opinions on the Bronco coaching staff.

I can't say this enough. FIRE TIM PLOUGH! BSU football is NOT a team that should be playing a pro style offense. It's boring, doesn't work at this level, and is making BSU look nothing more than a middle of the conference talent team.#bsufootball#firetimeplough — Diehard Patriot (@That_One_Man_) September 24, 2022 [Tweet from Boise State football fan (@That_One_Man_).]

“We’re capable of being a lot better, and it starts with me,” Avalos said after the loss. “The bottom line is we had opportunities tonight, especially early on, and we weren’t able to capitalize on them, and we obviously got worn down on defense.”

It was clear that the Broncos needed a change on the offensive side of the ball.

“Tim is a good football coach,” Avalos said, “and I have no doubt he will continue to positively impact the young men he works with in the future.”

Plough began his coaching career at his alma mater UC Davis, then went on to work for Northern Arizona University.

Later in his career, Plough was named the offensive coordinator at Boise State in 2021.

As the Broncos sit with a 2-2 record for the season, there are hopes that the coaching change will help elevate the team’s performance moving forward.