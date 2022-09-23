Boise State football in need of offensive change after a devastating loss to UTEP

Last season, the Boise State football team scored 54 points against the University of Texas, El Paso (UTEP). This season, the team suffered a 10-27 loss to UTEP after gaining only 53 yards in the first half.
The UTEP defense ranks No. 89 in scoring defense at 29 points allowed per game, and No. 77 in total defense at 372 yards allowed per game, according to B.J. Rains from Bronco Nation News.
Despite UTEP’s low defensive rankings, the Boise State offense only compiled 177 yards and reached the opponent’s side of the field three times. The team was also a 16.5-point favorite to win, according to DraftKings.
Boise State’s offense is ranked 106 in college football this season after underperforming in total offense (314.5 yards per game), passing offense (177.5 yards per game), red-zone offense (25% scoring) and third-down conversions (28.57% overall), according to the NCAA.
This offensive struggle comes after offensive coordinator Tim Plough was publicly criticized by fans and media members for the team’s offensive efforts in their last two seasons.
The Broncos were the first to score, after connecting on a 24-yard field goal by junior kicker Jonah Dalmas. This was the only score Boise State had in the first half.
Their second score of the game came in the third quarter after senior quarterback Hank Bachmeier threw a 15-yard touchdown pass to redshirt senior receiver Stefan Cobbs.
Boise State is now 2-2 this season and dealing with quarterback and coaching controversies. It remains unclear how the team will address these issues going forward.
1 Comment