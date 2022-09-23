Boise State football in need of offensive change after a devastating loss to UTEP

Last season, the Boise State football team scored 54 points against the University of Texas, El Paso (UTEP). This season, the team suffered a 10-27 loss to UTEP after gaining only 53 yards in the first half.

The UTEP defense ranks No. 89 in scoring defense at 29 points allowed per game, and No. 77 in total defense at 372 yards allowed per game, according to B.J. Rains from Bronco Nation News.

Despite UTEP’s low defensive rankings, the Boise State offense only compiled 177 yards and reached the opponent’s side of the field three times. The team was also a 16.5-point favorite to win, according to DraftKings.

Has #BoiseState ever finished with less than 100 yards rushing … and less than 100 yards passing … in one game? @BroncoSportsFB



Desperately pouring through the record book! pic.twitter.com/L8MBKgrgHk — 𝐌𝐢𝐤𝐞 𝐏𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐫 (@MikeFPrater) September 24, 2022 [Tweet from @MikeFPrater, host of KTIK sports radio show “Prater and the Ballgame.”]

Boise State’s offense is ranked 106 in college football this season after underperforming in total offense (314.5 yards per game), passing offense (177.5 yards per game), red-zone offense (25% scoring) and third-down conversions (28.57% overall), according to the NCAA.

I can't say this enough. FIRE TIM PLOUGH! BSU football is NOT a team that should be playing a pro style offense. It's boring, doesn't work at this level, and is making BSU look nothing more than a middle of the conference talent team.#bsufootball#firetimeplough — Diehard Patriot (@That_One_Man_) September 24, 2022 [Tweet from Boise State fan (@That_One_Man_).]

This offensive struggle comes after offensive coordinator Tim Plough was publicly criticized by fans and media members for the team’s offensive efforts in their last two seasons.

Bachmeier finishes 13-30 91 yards. The Tim Plough era might be over very soon — Stuckey (@Stuckey2) September 24, 2022 [Tweet from Boise State fan (@Stuckey2).]

The Broncos were the first to score, after connecting on a 24-yard field goal by junior kicker Jonah Dalmas. This was the only score Boise State had in the first half.

Their second score of the game came in the third quarter after senior quarterback Hank Bachmeier threw a 15-yard touchdown pass to redshirt senior receiver Stefan Cobbs.

Boise State is now 2-2 this season and dealing with quarterback and coaching controversies. It remains unclear how the team will address these issues going forward.