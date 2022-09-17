Thinking of trying out club sports at Boise State? Here are some of the benefits.

Club sports is one of many amazing opportunities students can utilize at Boise State.

Club sports are student-run organizations for those who have a passion for a particular sport or want to try something new.

Some of the sports that are offered include baseball, golf, hockey, lacrosse, rugby, volleyball and soccer.

Club sports are also easy to join.

Students who are interested in joining a club sport can contact the club president to receive more information. After joining the team, students will be able to attend related events, join the practices and jump right in.

A few eligibility requirements must be met in order to participate in club sports. Students must be enrolled in at least four credits, be in good academic standing, carry health insurance and submit a yearly participation waiver.

Not only can students participate in club sports, you can also attend games, support players, and watch your favorite sport.

If Boise State doesn’t offer the particular sport you are looking for, you can also establish your own.

Club sports is one of the ways Boise State offers a way to connect with fellow students who have similar interests and passions.

“I transferred last semester and [club sports] quickly provided me with a community,” said junior women’s club soccer player Brennah Friesen. “Not to mention I feel more in tune with university sports because I am in the loop now.”

This organization also offers unforgettable moments, which Friesen attested to in sharing her fondest memory with the soccer club

“[Scoring] my first goal was really exciting,” Friesen said. “First goal on the new team … It was a needed confidence boost.”

“We’re (women’s club soccer) also doing a tournament in San Diego,” Friesen said, “I am so excited to travel with my teammates and play some good schools we normally wouldn’t play.”

Club sports programs place emphasis on leadership, education and service through the sport it offers. They offer a variety of leadership opportunities for students as well. Students can become a president, vice president, treasurer or secretary for any particular club.

These experiences can help build a better foundation for the future, and also cultivate leadership skills.