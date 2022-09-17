New Fan Experience Committee makes its debut at football home opener

The Boise State football team is holding their season home opener on Sept. 17, at 2 p.m. against the University of Tennessee at Martin. A new fan-based organization is set to make its football debut before the game.

In early December 2021, Jeramiah Dickey, athletic director for Boise State, announced a new Bronco Football Fan Experience Committee labeled as the Experience Blue.

The committee consists of 15 members, some being season ticket holders and others die hard Bronco fans.

The goal of this newfound committee is to create engagement within Bronco Nation and cultivate a positive gameday experience for all in attendance.

“Albertsons Stadium has proven to be one of the most difficult venues for opponents in the country,” Dickey said. “And that is a direct result of Bronco Nation and the impact it can have on a game.”

The committee plans on placing their efforts on the pregame fan experience, in-game fan experience and concessions.

“We want to make sure our fans have the best experience possible while cheering on the Broncos, with no regard for kick time, day of the week or opponent,” Dickey said.

Boise State will also be unveiling their new upgraded video board located in the north end zone. This new board is 77 feet by 37 feet, making it significantly larger than the last and increasing the viewing area by roughly 25%.

This weekend’s game will also feature a Bronco light show. Fans can sync their flashlight on their phone with the song that is playing in the stadium using the Bronco Athletics app.

Boise State Athletics will also relocate the student tailgate location to the intramural field outside the Student Union Building (SUB) where students can cheer on the team as they walk from the SUB to Albertsons Stadium.

To engage fans, the committee will incorporate fireworks into the Bronco Walk. These fireworks will go off hours before kickoff to let fans know to head toward the entrance to welcome the team into the stadium.

Feedback from fans expressed a desire for a more premium barbecue option. In turn, the new Blue 32 BBQ will now be located at every concession stand in the stadium.

For added convenience, fans will have the option to skip lines entirely by ordering concessions directly on the Bronco Sports App.

Bronco Alley, a feature of multiple food trucks, will also be making a comeback this year, as well as extra beverage stands and additional restrooms. Bronco Alley will be open on the east stadium parking lot for two hours, starting four hours prior to kickoff.

Three food trucks are expected to be at the home opener on Sep. 17: Mad Mac, The Rusty Dog and Fly Food Truck.

For more information, visit Bronco Sports’ gameday page.