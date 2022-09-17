Boise State defeats UT Martin 30-7 at the cost of multiple injuries

Despite Boise State’s 30-7 win over UT Martin, it may seem more like a loss.

Three Broncos were taken out of the game this evening due to injury.

In the first quarter, safety Jared Reed was carted off the field with a leg injury. Next, cornerback Caleb Biggers suffered an arm injury and was walked off the field.

“We have to surround the guy that’s up next,” said safety Seyi Oladipo, “so that he can go in and do his job and have no fear and we’re confident as well.”

Starting quarterback Hank Bachmeier was also injured during the game after taking a blow by UT Martin Skyhawk defender Daylan Dotson.

Overwhelmingly loud boos and “we want Green” chants were heard through Albertsons Stadium as Bachmeier was announced on the jumbotron.

However, Bachmeier didn’t let the crowd’s boos overtake him and was wildly successful, throwing for two touchdowns, 204 yards and 18 completions.

Despite his initial success, Bachmeier was taken out of the game in the fourth quarter after a rough blow. The passer penalty called on UT Martin against the Bronco quarterback knocked him cold.

Backup quarterback Taylen Green stepped in for Bachmeier and the crowd cheered, just as they did for the quarterback during the “we want Green” chants.

Players on the team, including safety JL Skinner, were quick to respond to this issue on Twitter after the game.

To bronco nation. Don’t ever do this again. That was very disrespectful. We ride with who’s in. Win or loss. Great win though. https://t.co/Rkkzw7Yv0D — JL Skinner (@JlJlskinner) September 17, 2022

Despite the on-field injuries and the off-field drama, the team was able to pull out a win.

The Broncos started with a 7-0 lead after a 4-yard throw by Bachmeier resulting in an end zone reception by wide receiver Stefan Cobbs.

After Bachmeier’s fumble at Boise State’s own 35-yard line, UT Martin was put in good position to answer the Broncos touchdown. With a bold 37-yard reception, the Skyhawks put themselves up on the board, tying the Broncos 7-7.

In the second quarter, the Broncos began to widen the gap.

After a slow start, kicker Jonah Dalmas was able to notch two back-to-back field goals, one from 37 yards and the other from 48 yards.

With just 14 seconds left in the half, Bachmeier threw a 4-yard pass to running back George Holani on the right side of the end zone to secure the second touchdown of the half.

This aided the Broncos to score 13 unanswered points, withholding a promising lead going into halftime.

The Broncos’ defense was able to help finish out the game with their performance in the second half.

With little to show for on the defensive end during the first half, giving up 112 yards, the Broncos honed in on the defensive side of the ball later in the game.

Defensive efforts by safety’s JL Skinner, Tyreque Jones and Seyi Oladipo helped the Broncos give up only 40 yards in the second half.

“Today our structure was a bit different,” said Boise State head coach Andy Avalos, “it was really exciting to see the amount of work that the defense put in through the course of this week…especially early on in the game when there’s a shift in motion within each play to try to create confusion.”

The third quarter was wildly quiet, with no teams putting up any points.

In the fourth quarter, the Broncos put up 10 points. With a 34-yard field goal by Dalmas and an 8-yard rush by Holani, the Broncos wrapped up the Saturday game with a 30-7 win.

The next game for the Broncos will be on Sept. 23 against the University of Texas at El Paso in El Paso, Texas.