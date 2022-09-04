New quarterback shines bright despite Boise State’s season-opening loss

The highly anticipated season opener between the Broncos and the Beavers did not go the way Boise State had hoped.

Boise State suffered a 17-34 loss to Oregon State on Saturday, Sept. 3. Although the team lost, the Broncos were given hope by one player: Taylen Green.

The first half did not go well for Boise State. The Broncos threw two interceptions and fumbled the ball twice throughout the first two quarters.

Due to the unprecedented start, Boise State made the decision to bench senior quarterback Hank Bachmeier and play redshirt freshman Taylen Green in the second quarter.

The quarterback started off with two incompletions, but then completed seven consecutive passes throughout the second quarter. Despite the flashes of arm talent, the Boise State offense remained stagnant throughout the first half.

The Broncos did not have much success on the defensive side of the ball. The team had a fumble recovery and an interception but also allowed 233 passing yards, 35 rushing yards and four scores. These scores included a 47-yard and a 27-yard touchdown pass.

The team went into halftime trailing 24-0.

Boise State tried to revive themselves at the start of the second half with an interception by senior cornerback Caleb Biggers, resulting in a field goal by junior kicker Jonah Dalmas.

Green then made Boise State’s biggest play late in the third quarter after scoring on a 74-yard run. This was Boise State’s longest run since former Boise State receiver John Hightower rushed for an 88-yard touchdown against Nevada in 2018.

The new quarterback recorded another rushing touchdown at the start of the fourth quarter, cutting down Boise State’s deficit to 10 points.

However, the offensive rejuvenation came too late in the game, and the Broncos lost 17-34.

Green finished the game going 19-28 (68%) on his passing attempts with 155 passing yards, one interception and a passer rating of 107.2. He also led the team with 102 rushing yards and two rushing touchdowns.

Even though the Broncos are now 0-1 on the season, fans may have something to look forward to should Green continue his promising performance as the season progresses.