Boise State women’s soccer voted to place third in recent Mountain West AP Coaches Poll

Boise State University’s women’s soccer team was voted third place in the recent Mountain West AP Coaches Poll. This ranks the team behind San Diego State and reigning Mountain West champions New Mexico.

The New Mexico Lobos earned 121 points and 11 first-place votes. Last season, New Mexico claimed its second Mountain West tournament title in program history and won its second-straight regular-season title.

San Diego State was then selected to finish the upcoming season in second place with 100 points, while Boise State was picked third with 99 points and the remaining first-place vote.

Despite being placed third, the Boise State soccer team is hoping to increase its productivity on the field with five new recruits.

The 2022 recruits consist of Nadia Kincaid (forward), Avery McBride (forward), Teryn Newkirk (defender), Abbie Scott (goalkeeper) and Hayden Wilsey (forward).

Coaches have boasted about the confidence they have in these players and the key roles and contributions they each bring to the team, so what makes the Broncos deserve third?

Last season, the Broncos graduated its goalkeeper, Sydney Smith, and forwards Dorian Goodwin and Aubree Chatterton, who were some of the key players for their 2021 season.

These roster changes have led the Broncos to having an underwhelming start.

Boise State started their season off with a draw against Utah Valley and a loss against Arizona State. The Aztecs were voted tenth in the Pac-12 Conference.

“I’m really proud of our girls, and now it’s my job to have them believe in themselves as we believe in them as coaches,” said head coach Jim Thomas after their matchup against Arizona State.

As their season goes on, the opponents only get more difficult. The team is set to face opponents like the University of Oregon, Oregon State University, University of New Mexico and San Diego State University throughout the rest of this season.