BREAKING: Boise State safety Isaiah Bradford arrested for driving under the influence

This article was updated on Sunday, Sept. 4 at 8:01 p.m. to correct the statement saying Bradford was the second Boise State football player to be charged with a DUI this year.

This article was updated on Sunday, Sept. 4 at 8:09 p.m. to include a statement from Boise State.

Redshirt freshman safety Isaiah Bradford was arrested for driving under the influence on Sunday, Sept. 4 at 1:45 a.m.

Bradford is currently out of custody and was charged with a misdemeanor, according to Ada County arrest records.

“Boise State is aware of the situation, and Isaiah Bradford had been indefinitely suspended from all team activities as we follow our department policy,” a Boise State spokesperson said.

This news comes after the Boise State football team lost to Oregon State 17-34 in their season opener. Bradford did not travel with the team to the game in Corvallis, Oregon.

This is the third time this year a player on the football team has been arrested for a DUI. Former Boise State edge rusher Dylan Herberg was arrested in January. Offensive lineman Jacob Golden was arrested in June.

Both Golden and Herberg were indefinitely suspended from the team and faced misdemeanor charges.

Bradford was named a three-star prospect coming out of Redlands East High School by ESPN and 247Sports. He was also named one of the top-100 safety recruits and one of the top-100 California recruits, according to 247Sports.

The Arbiter will continue providing updates as more information is found about the arrest.