The Arbiter and Student Media take home several awards at Idaho Press Club 2021 Awards, including first place in Student General Excellence

The Idaho Press Club is a statewide association consisting of journalists and media personnel that hosts an annual awards contest. This year’s annual gala was hosted in person for the first time since 2019 after pandemic conditions pushed previous ceremonies to a virtual format.

The Arbiter, University Pulse Radio, Boise State Student Media and several individual staff members took home awards in recognition of their work throughout the 2021 calendar year.

Here are the Best of 2021 Award Winners from Boise State, listed in order of first to third place standing:

The Arbiter – Reporting / Coverage

[Members of 2021-22 Arbiter staff at the Idaho Press Club Awards.]

Photo by Seth Ashley

General Excellence – Student

The Arbiter – Boise State University The Sentinel – North Idaho College The Argonaut – University of Idaho

General News Story – Student

Headlines – Student

Watchdog / Investigative – Student

Brad Verbout – The Arbiter, Boise State University – “Coaching Boise State: How Boise State Athletics spends students’ tuition dollars” Bailee Merrill, Ashley Chilcutt, Alyssa Lamprecht – Brigham Young University-Idaho – A windowless basement room – the housing policy for divorced students needs to change Fenix Dietz – The Arbiter, Boise State University – “Boise State and Boise Police: A closer look at the campus safety contract”

Serious Feature – Student

Editorial – Student

Sports News Report – Student

Zack Kellogg – The University of Idaho Argonaut – The unfinished season: The ups and downs for Newlee and Idaho women’s basketball Cody Roberts – University of Idaho – University of Idaho water polo holds first home game in over two years Adam Bridges – The Arbiter, Boise State University – “Boise State upsets No. 10 BYU in Provo 26-17”

The Arbiter – Online / Web Division

Website – General Excellence – Student

Staff – The Arbiter, Boise State University – arbiteronline.com

The Arbiter – Photo & Design

Page Design – Student

Eimile Darney – University of Idaho – Argonaut front pages Cassie McGarty, Alieha Dryden – The Arbiter, Boise State University – Collection of three covers Sasha White, Alieha Dryden – The Arbiter, Boise State University – Collection of Fall 2021 Feature Spreads

Collection of three covers:

“Boise State & Boise Police” Cover Design; Dec. 9, 2021 Issue | Design by Cassie McGarty & Alieha Dryden

“Free Speech on Campus” Cover Design; Sept. 30, 2021 Issue | Design by Cassie McGarty & Alieha Dryden

“Public School, Politics & the Pandemic” Cover Design; Nov. 18, 2021 Issue | Design by Cassie McGarty & Alieha Dryden

Collection of Feature Spreads:

“Queer Resource Guide” Feature Spread Design; Nov. 4, 2021 Issue | Design by Sasha White & Alieha Dryden

“Boise State & Boise Police” Feature Spread Design; Dec. 9, 2021 | Design by Sasha White

“Public School, Politics & the Pandemic” Feature Spread Design; Nov. 18, 2021 Issue | Design by Sasha White

Graphics – Student

Alieha Dryden – The Arbiter, Boise State University – Collection of 2021 Illustrations Ellie Perkins – Brigham Young University-Idaho – The Savior is never out of reach: A deeper look at the woman with an issue of blood Ellie Perkins – Brigham Young University-Idaho – Holy sacrifices: A deeper look at Sariah’s trials of faith

Collections of 2021 Illustrations:

“Libra” Horoscope graphic; Sept. 30, 2021 Issue | Illustration by Alieha Dryden

“Learning With a Disability” Cover Art; March 25, 2021 Issue | Illustration by Alieha Dryden

“Green Schools” Cover Art; Oct. 14, 2021 Issue | Illustration by Alieha Dryden

Photography – Student

Grace Wride – Brigham Young University-Idaho – Art Blooms at Monthly Art Stroll Corissa Campbell – The Arbiter, Boise State University – Collection of three photos: Boise State sports Angela Palermo – University of Idaho – Honeybee photo

Collection of three photos:

Boise State MBB player Marcus Shaver Jr. smiles before the team ultimately wins the game. | Photo by Corissa Campbell

Boise State MBB player Marcus Shaver Jr. and Prairie View A&M MBB player Jawaun Daniels collide while they fight for their place in victory. | Photo by Corissa Campbell

Boise State Football player Isaiah Bagnah captured in this personal moment preparing for the last home game. | Photo by Corissa Campbell

University Pulse Radio

General Excellence – Audio

Scott Wilson, Colton Macy – University Pulse Radio, Boise State University – Best Of: Thoughtless After Dark

Sports Talk Show

Adam Bridges – University Pulse Radio, Boise State University – Sports-N-Stuff: Episode 17

Student Media

Media Kit – PR

Sasha White, Maddie Ceglecki, Sarah Schmid, Anna Noto, Tess Bishop & Student Media Staff – Student Media – Boise State University – Fall 2021 Media Kit

For the full list of award winners, visit the Best of 2021 Award Winners webpage.