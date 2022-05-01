The Arbiter and Student Media take home several awards at Idaho Press Club 2021 Awards, including first place in Student General Excellence

The Idaho Press Club is a statewide association consisting of journalists and media personnel that hosts an annual awards contest. This year’s annual gala was hosted in person for the first time since 2019 after pandemic conditions pushed previous ceremonies to a virtual format.
The Arbiter, University Pulse Radio, Boise State Student Media and several individual staff members took home awards in recognition of their work throughout the 2021 calendar year.
Here are the Best of 2021 Award Winners from Boise State, listed in order of first to third place standing:
The Arbiter – Reporting / Coverage
General Excellence – Student
- The Arbiter – Boise State University
- The Sentinel – North Idaho College
- The Argonaut – University of Idaho
General News Story – Student
- Julia Brunette – Brigham Young University – Idaho – BYU-I students demand to be heard
- Amanda Niess – The Arbiter, Boise State University – “Boise High School students take Boise State climate change course, funded by Jane Fonda”
- Blake Hunter – The Arbiter, Boise State University – “Idaho legislative committee cuts $409,000 from Boise State’s budget over social justice”
Headlines – Student
- Arbiter Staff, Alaina Uhlenhoff, Andrea Teres-Martinez, Lexi Almeido – The Arbiter, Boise State University – Collection of headlines (in no particular order):
- “Supreme Court hears case that could reverse Roe v. Wade, triggering Idaho’s abortion ban law” by Alaina Uhlenhoff
- “Boise community rallies in support of women in higher education, students call out Yenor” by Andrea Teres-Martinez
- “Boise State women’s volleyball rallies as the No. 6 seed to win the Mountain West Championship” by Lexi Almeido
Watchdog / Investigative – Student
- Brad Verbout – The Arbiter, Boise State University – “Coaching Boise State: How Boise State Athletics spends students’ tuition dollars”
- Bailee Merrill, Ashley Chilcutt, Alyssa Lamprecht – Brigham Young University-Idaho – A windowless basement room – the housing policy for divorced students needs to change
- Fenix Dietz – The Arbiter, Boise State University – “Boise State and Boise Police: A closer look at the campus safety contract”
Serious Feature – Student
- Andrea Teres-Martinez – The Arbiter, Boise State University – “Students and faculty uncertain about impacts of House Bill 377”
- Royce McCandless – University of Idaho – Domestic violence: “A pandemic inside a pandemic”
- Julianne Gee – The Arbiter, Boise State University – “Public Schools, Politics and the Pandemic: When the political world enters the classroom”
Editorial – Student
- Grace Wride – Brigham Young University-Idaho – Not in my good Christian neighborhood
- Paige Wirta, Alaina Uhlenhoff – The Arbiter, Boise State University – “Opinion: Boise State needs to do something more about Dr. Scott Yenor”
- Andrea Teres-Martinez – The Arbiter, Boise State University – “Opinion: We need to stop whitewashing Hispanic Heritage Month”
Sports News Report – Student
- Zack Kellogg – The University of Idaho Argonaut – The unfinished season: The ups and downs for Newlee and Idaho women’s basketball
- Cody Roberts – University of Idaho – University of Idaho water polo holds first home game in over two years
- Adam Bridges – The Arbiter, Boise State University – “Boise State upsets No. 10 BYU in Provo 26-17”
The Arbiter – Online / Web Division
Website – General Excellence – Student
- Staff – The Arbiter, Boise State University – arbiteronline.com
The Arbiter – Photo & Design
Page Design – Student
- Eimile Darney – University of Idaho – Argonaut front pages
- Cassie McGarty, Alieha Dryden – The Arbiter, Boise State University – Collection of three covers
- Sasha White, Alieha Dryden – The Arbiter, Boise State University – Collection of Fall 2021 Feature Spreads
Collection of three covers:
Collection of Feature Spreads:
Graphics – Student
- Alieha Dryden – The Arbiter, Boise State University – Collection of 2021 Illustrations
- Ellie Perkins – Brigham Young University-Idaho – The Savior is never out of reach: A deeper look at the woman with an issue of blood
- Ellie Perkins – Brigham Young University-Idaho – Holy sacrifices: A deeper look at Sariah’s trials of faith
Collections of 2021 Illustrations:
Photography – Student
- Grace Wride – Brigham Young University-Idaho – Art Blooms at Monthly Art Stroll
- Corissa Campbell – The Arbiter, Boise State University – Collection of three photos: Boise State sports
- Angela Palermo – University of Idaho – Honeybee photo
Collection of three photos:
University Pulse Radio
General Excellence – Audio
- Scott Wilson, Colton Macy – University Pulse Radio, Boise State University – Best Of: Thoughtless After Dark
Sports Talk Show
- Adam Bridges – University Pulse Radio, Boise State University – Sports-N-Stuff: Episode 17
Student Media
Media Kit – PR
- Sasha White, Maddie Ceglecki, Sarah Schmid, Anna Noto, Tess Bishop & Student Media Staff – Student Media – Boise State University – Fall 2021 Media Kit
For the full list of award winners, visit the Best of 2021 Award Winners webpage.