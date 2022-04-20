Earth Day: Campus Sustainability celebrates with several campus events

As Earth Day quickly approaches, Campus Sustainability is celebrating with multiple events throughout the month of April. All events are free of charge and open to the public.

Celebrate a Sustainable Future: An Evening on Climate Solutions

On April 21 from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., Campus Sustainability invites you to a free dinner to enjoy an evening full of conversations on building a sustainable future. Gabe Brown and David Montegomery will join the dinner to speak on regenerative agriculture as a solution for climate issues as a part of the Carbon Summit Series.

Additionally, a panel including local sustainability leaders will share their ideas on moving the region forward. This dinner will take place in the Lookout Ballroom in the Student Union Building.

Students Are The Future: Connecting Students With Climate Education & Action

The Imagination Lab in the Micron Business and Economic building is hosting students and faculty to learn from industry professionals. These leaders will be connecting academics and research for student activists and climate action.

Students are welcome to speak and share their passion or work by filling out the student speaker form. This event will be taking place on April 22 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Arbor Day

Arbor Day will be celebrated on April 29 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. by enjoying an afternoon of trash pickup on campus and tree-planting. Campus Sustainability, City of Boise and other campus organizations will be hosting this event. Mike Andrews, lead arborist for the City of Boise, will be providing the trees for the Boise State Community.

If you feel called to gain knowledge and make a difference in our local community and environment, more information can be found on the Campus Sustainability website.