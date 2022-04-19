Broncos in the Big 12: Rumors recirculate after leaked TikTok and athletic plans

This article was updated on Thursday evening at 8 p.m. The Arbiter is continuing to seek more information about the situation.

The rumors about Boise State Athletics moving to the Big 12 conference have begun anew with a TikTok from a current Boise State athlete implying that the women’s soccer team is transitioning conferences.

[Boise State women’s soccer in a match.]

Photo courtesy Hue Herrick

A Boise State spokesperson said “there is no truth to these rumors” in a text message Thursday evening.

The TikTok was posted and deleted Tuesday afternoon in quick succession. The Arbiter has a screen recording of the TikTok, but will not be publishing it to protect the privacy of the individual.

Previous Big 12 rumors have revolved around Boise State’s football team, so it is very likely that football will join the soccer team in switching conferences if the claim in the TikTok is true.

In October 2021, athletic director Jeremiah Dickey stated that Boise State intends to stay in the Mountain West Conference for the “near future.” This statement came a month after wanting fans to “remain hopeful” for the university’s future following the university not being accepted in the first wave of Big 12 recruits.

“I have consistently stated since arriving at Boise State that our institution is a proud member of the Mountain West, but we will always do our due diligence in regards to what is best for our department and university,” Dickey said. “While our on-field successes and positive trajectory of the University have created opportunities for us, we remain committed to the Mountain West.”

Last year, Dickey stated that Boise State will be staying in the Mountain West for the time being. However, many events have transpired since then that signal the Broncos might soon be joining the Big 12.

[Jeremiah Dickey at a press conference]

Photo courtesy Boise State Athletics

Boise State went back onto the Big 12 radar after Oklahoma State Football head coach Mike Gundy mentioned how Boise State would be an interesting team to add to the conference. Boise State played Oklahoma State earlier on in the 2021 season and lost 20-21.

“From a history of success, from what I would call a football school that grabs people’s attention, Boise State would be a team that people would be interested in,” Gundy said. “The administrators and whoever makes the deals money-wise would have to decide whether they can get enough people to watch the games. That’s what it comes down to.”

The possibility of switching conferences also seems more likely after Boise State Athletics announced the plans to build an “Athletics Master Village.”

In an interview talking about the new Master Village plan, Dickey acknowledged how the University of Central Florida (UCF) unveiled similar plans in 2021 and was admitted into the Big 12 three weeks later.