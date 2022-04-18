Timely: Spring Fling is back! Fast passes now available.

Boise State’s annual Spring Fling is back on Saturday, April 23 from 7 p.m.- 12 a.m. (midnight) at the East Stadium Parking Lot.

The event is free for students with a Boise State ID. Students can obtain a “fast pass” to the event by signing an online waiver and picking up a wristband at various locations on campus. The event is $10 for non-Boise State students and free for children 12 and under.

According to their website, the event will have its usual dance party, as well as numerous activities including life-size foosball, ax throwing, and a rock wall. Various food trucks will also be there.

For more information visit the 2022 Spring Fling webpage.