Five Broncos receive memberships for the National Football Foundation Hampshire Honor Society

Five members of the Boise State football team received memberships for the National Football Foundation (NFF) Hampshire Honor Society on Wednesday, April 13.

These five memberships tie for the most in the Mountain West Conference and also mark the seventh consecutive year the program has had multiple award recipients.

The athletes recognized include redshirt senior long snapper Daniel Cantrell, sixth-year offensive lineman Donte Harrington, fifth-year defensive back Kekaula Kaniho, sixth-year punter Joel Velazquez and fifth-year linebacker Riley Whimpey.

In order to earn this membership award, athletes must complete their final year of playing eligibility, maintain a minimum undergraduate GPA of 3.2 throughout their football career, meet all NCAA mandated progress towards a degree and have been a starter or significant contributor on the team throughout the 2021 football season.

Cantrell played in every game for the Broncos since his first game against Troy University on September 1, 2018. He finished the 2019 season with nine tackles (eight solo) while on special teams.

He was also named to the 2022 NFLPA Collegiate Bowl Big Board and is a three-time Academic All-Mountain West honoree.

Harrington appeared in 29 games for Boise State, making five starts during the 2021 season. He was named a part of the 2021 CoSIDA Academic All-District 7 First Team and was also a preseason candidate for the AFCA Good Work Team due to his work in the community.

[Riley Whimpey (#44) carrying a flag onto the Albertsons Stadium field before a home game in 2021.]

Photo by Claire Keener | The Arbiter

Kaniho returned for a fifth year at Boise State and made a program record for his 55th career appearance as a Bronco in the game against Air Force on Oct. 16. Kanihoplayed in 60 games in his career and started in 46 of them.

He collected 217 tackles, five sacks, six interceptions, 30 pass breakups, four forced fumbles and three fumble recoveries during his time on the team. Kaniho was named a part of the 2021 CoSIDA Academic All-American Division 1 Football First Team and a three-time All-MW performer.

Velasquez played in 56 games for Boise State which is the second-most in school history. During the 2021 season, he placed 15 punts inside the 20 yard line and only three of 51 end in touchbacks.

He was also named part of the 2021 CoSIDA Academic All-District 7 First Team and the 2-21 Pro Football Focus All-MW Third Team.

Whimpey appeared in 54 games at Boise State, including 40 starts. He led the team in tackles during the 2019 (83) and 2020 (61) seasons. During the 2021 season, Whimpey’s 71 tackles, including 42 solo were the second most at Boise State during this year.

He also gathered his second Academic All-America award, was a semifinalist for the 2021 William V. Campbell Trophy and was a 2021 Football Senior CLASS Award candidate.