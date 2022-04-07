Morrison Center signs on Luke Lords as new Director of Arts Education

On March 31, the Morrison Center announced that Luke Lords will be the new Director of Arts Education.

Lords has substantial experience in arts education and a graduate degree from New York University under his belt to help the continuing educational efforts of the Morrison Center.

Lords has a Bachelor’s degree in Choral Conducting from Brigham Young University-Idaho and a Master’s degree in Musical Theater Performance from New York University.

Before he left for New York, Lords worked for Rocky Mountain High School was able to establish a musical theater curriculum that is now used in the West Ada School District.

Lords was highly active during his time in New York, including being part of an Off-Broadway contract with the York Theatre. He also ran a successful voice studio. Since returning to Boise, Lords has worked for the Boise School District.

Lords hopes to strengthen the Morrison Center’s arts education efforts by developing and managing the Idaho High School Theater Awards and focusing on K-12 school-based initiatives.

“I am forever grateful for the educators and the artists that have been placed in my life and have made me the person I am today… I am thrilled to be joining the incredible Morrison Center Staff, and I look forward to providing quality educational experiences for students, educators, and community members alike,” Lords said.