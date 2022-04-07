Dean of Students issues warning to campus community about unidentified religious group harassing students

On April 6, Boise State Dean of Students Christian Wuthrich sent out an email warning of the presence of an unidentified religious group on campus after receiving multiple harassment complaints from students.

According to reports made to the university, members of this group, who are not students at the university, use different manipulation and control tactics to gain followers, approaching students who are studying or walking alone and pushing them to attend meetings in the Student Union Building as a way to recruit them.

Wuthrich warned students of certain signs to look out for when being approached by someone on campus. These included an individual being reluctant to identify the specific church they are acting on behalf of, someone being excessively friendly, attentive and caring in an attempt to be persuasive, or having someone being persistent in joining or attending certain events.

“It is out of an abundance of caution that I am raising the allegations shared with the university by several students,” Wuthrich said. “Freedom of association is embedded in both the State of Idaho and the United States Constitutions, and this message is in no way intended to discourage students from freely exercising any rights.”

The email encourages students who have interacted with the group or its members that need support or would like to share their own details to reach out to Wuthrich for direction. Additionally, students can submit a CARE Alert if there are any additional concerns surrounding the group.