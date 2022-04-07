Boise State gymnastics breaks records at NCAA regionals in Oklahoma

While being ranked No. 24 nationally, the Boise State gymnastics team made program history at the 2022 Women’s Gymnastics Regional Championships by landing a score of 196.415, its highest score ever at an NCAA regional competition. The previous program record was set in 2011 with a score of 196.400.

However, despite a record-breaking performance, the Broncos ultimately finished fourth in the second round session behind No. 8 University of Minnesota (197.825), No. 9 University of California (197.375) and No. 25 Utah State University (196.825).

“What a great meet,” said head coach Tina Bird. “I’m so proud of the team. They went out there and attacked each event with great success. For us to make Bronco history with two record scores in a regional meet is beyond exciting. Hats off to our six amazing seniors. What a great last meet they had.”

[The Boise State gymnastics team celebrates at the NCAA Regional Championships]

Photo by Corissa Campbell | The Arbiter

The Broncos opened the meet on bars. Every athlete recorded a 9.800 or better to bring a team score of 49.225. Sophomore Emily Lopez and fifth-year Emily Muhlenhaupt performed exceptionally well with Lopez gaining a score of 9.875 and Muhlenhaupt a score of 9.900

During the second rotation, Boise State set another program record and posted their best score ever on beam in a regional meet with a team score of 49.150. Senior Alexis Stokes and sophomore Talia Little both gained career highs with scores of 9.850. Junior Adriana Popp and Lopez came next with scores of 9.825.

Senior Hope Masiado started the third rotation on floor with a score of 9.850. Sophomore Courtney Blackson and Popp would come in big with scores of 9.900 and 9.850. This brought the Broncos to a combined 49.150 leading into the final rotation, extremely close to a qualifying spot.

In the last rotation on vault, Boise scored a 48.900. Blackson, Lopez and freshman Alyssa Vujal all scored 9.800.

“Emily Lopez delivered again with three beautiful routines,” Bird said. “Courtney Blackson really showed how much she can deliver with three hit routines and our highest floor score of the day.”

The Broncos are now waiting for the results of the second session and Saturday’s regional championships to know if any athletes qualify for the national championships.

In terms of season awards, the Broncos earned quite a few.

Muhlenhaupt was named a WCGA Season First Team All-American on the bars for the third straight season and the first time in Boise State history. She was also named MRGC Bars Specialist of the Year for the third straight season.

Lopez would also win first team for bars, with Stokes claiming second-team honors in the event. Popp would go home with her first All-MRGC first-team selection in beam, while Vulaj was first team on vault in her freshman season.

Boise State’s assistant coach Ivan Alexov would be named the conference’s Assistant Coach of the Year after helping lead the Broncos to their highest bars score in school history.