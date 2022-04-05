Spring 2022 Bachelor of Fine Arts Exhibition grand opening on April 8th at The Blue Galleries

The grand opening of the Spring 2022 Bachelor of Fine Arts Exhibition, presenting art by senior art students pursuing degrees in Visual Arts, Illustration and Art Education will take place this Friday, April 8th beginning at 6 p.m.

The exhibit presents a collection of works from 21 undergraduate students from the Department of Art, Design and Visual Studies. The art pieces create a collection including a broad range of artistic mediums, various materials and ranging interests.

The exhibit, presenting the works of soon-to-be graduated students illustrates the conclusion of four years of academic study in the field of art at Boise State University.

The diverse group of pieces includes works in painting, drawing, illustration, photography, ceramics, sculpture, printmaking, video and more. The artists featured present pieces inspired by experiences and interests including self-identity, relationships, landscapes and social issues.

The exhibit was planned and completed by students as part of their completion of the ART 490 Exhibition course with Gallery Director and Lecturer Kirsten Furlong. The exhibition is open with free admission to all audiences including students, faculty, art professionals and the community.

The exhibit, presented at the Blue Galleries, is located on the first floor of the Center for the Visual Arts building on campus, and the opening reception will take place on April 8 from 6 – 8 p.m. The exhibit continues through April 26, 2022, and is open Tuesday-Friday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.