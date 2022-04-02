Boise State’s annual Pro Day gives Broncos a chance to impress NFL scouts

Boise State football held their annual Pro Day for eight of their players to show off their skills in front of 21 NFL scouts on Wednesday, March 30.

𝗖𝗵𝗮𝘀𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗱𝗿𝗲𝗮𝗺 ⚡️



Pro Day recap » https://t.co/Y8TdqsB2v2 pic.twitter.com/ruRh6dMaid — Boise State Football (@BroncoSportsFB) April 1, 2022

The Broncos in attendance included receivers Khalil Shakir and Octavius Evans, offensive linemen Jake Stetz and Uzo Osujin, safety Kekaula Kaniho, running back Cyrus Habibi-Likio, long snapper Daniel Cantrell and punter Joel Velazquez.

According to the reporter B.J. Rains from Bronco Nation News, receiver CT Thomas was told he would not be allowed to attend Boise State’s Pro Day. The receiver was kicked off the team halfway through the season, but still plans on declaring for the NFL draft.

Khalil Shakir with a 38.5-inch vertical leap at Boise State Pro Day… He posted a 34.5 at the Combine. pic.twitter.com/8QeTlCCQOs — Ron Counts (@Ron_BroncoBeat) March 30, 2022

Shakir recorded a Pro Day best 38.5’ vertical jump and 10’4 broad jump. His vertical jump was a four-inch improvement from the NFL Combine.

Evans recorded the best 40-yard dash (4.49 seconds) and shuttle (3.95), while Kaniho performed best in the 3-cone drill (6.69) and Stetz had the most bench press reps with 28.

“I feel like I did pretty good overall,” Evans said. “I feel like I showed the scouts that I can get in and out of my breaks as a big receiver.”

With the Pro Day out of the way, these players will now set their course for the NFL Draft from April 28-30.

“From here, I just have to wait for a team to hopefully give me an opportunity to play ball,” Kaniho said. “Now that this part is done, I can check this box off and get back to football.”