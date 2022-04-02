Subscribe to Newsletter
Bronco SportsSports & Rec

Boise State’s annual Pro Day gives Broncos a chance to impress NFL scouts

By
0
1
Share
Photo by Corissa Campbell

Boise State football held their annual Pro Day for eight of their players to show off their skills in front of 21 NFL scouts on Wednesday, March 30.

The Broncos in attendance included receivers Khalil Shakir and Octavius Evans, offensive linemen Jake Stetz and Uzo Osujin, safety Kekaula Kaniho, running back Cyrus Habibi-Likio, long snapper Daniel Cantrell and punter Joel Velazquez.

According to the reporter B.J. Rains from Bronco Nation News, receiver CT Thomas was told he would not be allowed to attend Boise State’s Pro Day. The receiver was kicked off the team halfway through the season, but still plans on declaring for the NFL draft. 

Shakir recorded a Pro Day best 38.5’ vertical jump and 10’4 broad jump. His vertical jump was a four-inch improvement from the NFL Combine. 

Evans recorded the best 40-yard dash (4.49 seconds) and shuttle (3.95), while Kaniho performed best in the 3-cone drill (6.69) and Stetz had the most bench press reps with 28.

“I feel like I did pretty good overall,” Evans said. “I feel like I showed the scouts that I can get in and out of my breaks as a big receiver.”

With the Pro Day out of the way, these players will now set their course for the NFL Draft from April 28-30.

“From here, I just have to wait for a team to hopefully give me an opportunity to play ball,” Kaniho said. “Now that this part is done, I can check this box off and get back to football.”

0
1
Share
Related posts
Bronco SportsSports & Rec

Boise State Athletics announces $4.5M donation from Melaleuca for new video board in Albertsons Stadium

By
Boise State Athletics announced a $4.5 million donation from Melaleuca to install one of the best…
Read more
0
1
Share
Bronco SportsSports & Rec

Boise State gymnastics finishes second at the 2022 MRGC Championship

By
The No. 24 Boise State gymnastics team claimed the runner-up spot at the 2022 Mountain Rim…
Read more
0
1
Share
BasketballSports & Rec

Boise State men’s basketball coach Leon Rice wins Mountain West coach of the year

By
The 2021-2022 Boise State men’s basketball has crushed program record books this…
Read more
0
3
Share

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *