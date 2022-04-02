Boise State Athletics announces $4.5M donation from Melaleuca for new video board in Albertsons Stadium

Boise State Athletics announced a $4.5 million donation from Melaleuca to install one of the best video boards in college football.

Melaleuca is a privately held health products manufacturer based out of Idaho Falls. Athletics plans to install the video board in the south endzone of Albertsons Stadium, athletic director Jeremiah Dickey announced Thursday, March 31.

This donation is the largest one-time facility gift in the history of Boise State Athletics. This update is a commitment to student-athlete and fan experience at Albertsons Stadium.

[Mock-up of new Melaleuca video board in Albertsons Stadium]

Photo courtesy of Boise State Athletics

The board is planned to be 120 feet wide, 50 feet tall and 6,000 square feet. The new screen is roughly 1,800 square feet larger than the largest video board in the Mountain West Conference.

“When it comes to TV screens and scoreboards, bigger is better,” said Melaleuca CEO Frank VanderSloot. “With a college football program as legendary as Boise State and a fanbase that encapsulates our entire state, the fans deserve a top-of-the-line video board worthy of Boise State’s reputation as a world-class football power. I’m glad that Melaleuca could provide it.”

This donation from Melaleuca marks the 135th member of the Lyle Smith Society. The society has raised more than $17 million for Boise State Athletics.

“We are incredibly grateful to Melaleuca for the company’s investment in Boise State University,” said Boise State president Dr. Marlene Tromp. “Not only will this new screen showcase football excitement in Albertsons Stadium, but it also will enhance the experience at all events held in the stadium, including our spring commencement ceremonies, student movie nights, concerts and more. This is a gift that will impact our entire community.”

A completion date has yet to be determined until a vendor has been selected. However, the board is predicted to be completed during the 2022 football season.

“Melaleuca’s investment in the fan experience is the most impactful enhancement at Albertsons Stadium in more than a decade,” Dickey said. “This donation – the largest in the history of our department – goes far beyond the gameday impact; it signifies the impact our program has on our state, and we couldn’t be more appreciative that an Idaho company is investing back into Idaho’s flagship collegiate football program.”