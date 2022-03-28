Top three Boise thrift shops that are close to campus

Claire Hindrup, a sophomore majoring in marketing and minoring in dance, is an avid thrift shopper in the Boise area.

Thrift shopping has become very popular in recent years, partly due to the pandemic and social media.

“I think part of the reason that thrift shopping has become so popular is because of the internet. People see other people doing something cool and they want to participate in it,” Hindrup said. “I also think that since sustainability and the environment has become more of a focus that people want to implement eco-friendly practices such as recycling clothes and shopping second-hand.”

Boise has a variety of thrift stores that range differently in pricing, selection and distance from campus.

“My favorites are definitely Thriftology, Idaho Youth Ranch and Uptown Cheapskate. They all have unique qualities that are different from each other, but they are also pretty similar,” Hindrup said.

Here’s what thrifters should know about Claire’s top three thrift stores in the Boise area:

555 N. Orchard Street, Boise, ID 83706

Hours: 10 am to 7 pm

Pricing: inexpensive

Selection: clothing, toys, books, bags, shoes, kitchen supplies and household items

Distance from Campus: around ten minutes

Claire’s Take: “Thriftology is a great place to shop if you’re in a pinch for a cute outfit or a book to take with you on a road trip. I’ve purchased an entire outfit from here for only $5. This is the place to go if you want something cute for dirt cheap.”

Multiple locations

Pricing: inexpensive to average

Photo by Claire Keener | The Arbiter

Selection: clothing, shoes, bags, household items, costumes, accessories and toys

Distance from Campus: depends on location

Claire’s Take: “Idaho Youth Ranch is an amazing place with an amazing cause. Their main focus is to help the children of Idaho and get them the help that they need. Donations go to children in Idaho who need counseling, therapy and shelter. Not to mention they also have a great selection of clothes and accessories for a slightly higher but still affordable price.”

1021 Broadway Avenue, Boise, ID 83706

Hours: 10 am to 8 pm

Pricing: average to expensive

Selection: vintage jackets, shoes, Boise State apparel, shoes, scrubs, bags and accessories

Distance from Campus: three minutes

Claire’s Take: “I absolutely love Uptown Cheapskate. Whenever I’m bored I’ll pop in and see what they have on their racks. It is a bit more pricey compared to other thrift stores because this is more of a consignment shop. People can come in and sell their clothes to the store. I have found some of my most favorite vintage pieces from here and I never get bored of the selection.”