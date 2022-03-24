The No. 24 Boise State gymnastics team claimed the runner-up spot at the 2022 Mountain Rim Gymnastics Conference (MRGC) Championship on Saturday, March 19 in ExtraMile Arena. The Broncos finished the championship with a score of 196.550.

Utah State finished just above Boise State with a score of 197.025 to achieve their first MRGC Championship title in program history. Southern Utah University finished third with a score of 196.500, and No. 21 Brigham Young University (BYU) came in fourth with a score of 196.375.

“What a night,” said head coach Tina Bird. “We fought hard and came up a little short. I’m proud of the team for some great performances and really sticking together through the whole meet.”

The Broncos started the evening on vault where they scored an overall 48.925. Sophomores Courtney Blackson and Emily Lopez led the team in this rotation with a 9.850 and a 9.825.

Fifth-year Emily Muhlenhaupt led the way on bars in Boise State’s second rotation of the night. Muhlenhaupt finished with a score of 9.950 to contribute to the team’s 49.475. She also earned her third straight award for MRGC Bars Specialist of the Year and was named first-team all-conference for the fourth consecutive season.

Lopez landed behind Muhlenhaupt for bars with a score of 9.925. She also achieved first-team All-MRGC honors for her performance on bars this season.

Boise State finished their third rotation on beam with a score of 49.125. Junior Adriana Popp scored a 9.900 to lead the Broncos, while freshman Emily Loyim set a career-high 9.850. Popp also received first-team All-MRGC for her performance on beam.

The Broncos ended the evening on floor with a score of 49.025. Popp and freshman Elaina McGovern both finished with 9.850 performances. However, these scores were not enough to knock off the Aggies from the first place spot.

After their finish at the MRGC, Boise State was selected to compete in the NCAA Regional Championships in Norman, Oklahoma, on March 30-April 2. The Broncos are one of the top-36 teams in the nation to be selected for the regional competition.