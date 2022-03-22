Budget-friendly Spring Break ideas that won’t break your bank

As midterms are upon us, students can’t help but anxiously wait for spring break. After much hard work, we want to reward ourselves over break but in ways that won’t break the bank. There are plenty of fun ideas in Idaho that won’t leave your bank account high and dry.

Treefort Music Fest 10

Treefort Music Fest is Boise’s pride and joy. The festival will take place March 23-27. With live music, comedy shows, art exhibits and more, Treefort is a great way to spend spring break.

Five-day festival passes are priced at $270 for people 21 and over and $150 for students under 21. Single-day passes are $100. For more information and ticket sales, visit the Treefort website.

Additionally, Treefort is always in need of volunteers a. In exchange, volunteers are offered a free pass to the festival. According to the Treefort website, most of the remaining volunteer shifts are late-night weekend slots. If you are interested in applying for a volunteer shift, reach out to volunteers@treefortmusicfest.com.

Voicebox Karaoke

Situated right on Front Street, Voicebox Karaoke has become a staple in downtown Boise. Lucky for students, Voicebox Karaoke is having a $12 “All You Can Sing” event from 4 p.m. to 12 a.m. on March 22.

Grab some friends to kick off spring break by singing your hearts out!

Idaho’s Natural Attractions

If you’re looking for spring break options that won’t cost you anything, consider visiting one of Idaho’s natural attractions.

Idaho is a beautiful state filled with natural beauties that cost nothing to visit! Kirkham Hot Springs is a free, naturally occurring spring located near the South Fork Payette River.

These springs have some of the most stunning scenery and hiking. Take a soak and then explore the Kirkham Ridge Trail. While you’re up there, Wildlife Canyon Scenic Byway and Ponderosa Pine Scenic Byway are great places to stop at on the way. Less than 2 hours away from Boise, it is the perfect place for a day trip.

Idaho is home to some of the most breathtaking views, but almost none compare to Redfish Lake. If you like to relax by enjoying nature, fishing and/or boating, then Redfish Lake is the perfect place for you.

If you’re looking to make a multiple-day trip, Redfish Lodge has unbeatable prices for the experience you gain by visiting. From horseback riding to spas, Redfish will be a memorable experience over spring break. Visiting the lake is free of charge besides your time driving there so it makes a great way to decompress from this crazy semester.

Finding ways to spend spring break cheaply can be a difficult task but hopefully, these ideas sparked some excitement for those few days we have without any academic distractions.