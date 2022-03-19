Jones-Bernard ticket wins ASBSU President and Vice President race

Adam Jones and Ryan Bernard won the Associated Students of Boise State University (ASBSU) President and Vice President race with 752 votes, or 50.6% of votes, while Eric Kline and Kelsie Zak finished with 733 votes, or 49.4% of the vote. Julie Feferman and Sarah Fry finished in third and had their votes redistributed along with the write-in votes in accordance with ASBSU’s instant runoff voting model.

The Associated Students of Boise State University (ASBSU) conducted elections from March 15 to March 16. Members of the student body were given the opportunity to vote for ASBSU elected officials for the 2022 – 2023 school year.

According to an email sent by ASBSU, the elections had a total vote count of 1,535, which accounts for 10% of all eligible voters. This shows a significant increase from the spring 2021 ASBSU elections results, which pulled in 1,102 votes, or 7% of the eligible voters.

The winners for the 2022 ASBSU elections were announced as follows:

President and Vice President

Photo courtesy of Jones-Bernard ticket

Adam Jones and Ryan Bernard (50.6%).

Jones and Bernard received 752 votes, with Jones currently serving as a member of the General Assembly. They seek to “improve the quality of life for Boise State students.” Their platform goals include enhancing the significance of Greek life at Boise State and seeking a way to eliminate over-credit fees for students. It is unclear if a body such as ASBSU would be able to achieve the latter of these goals as the over-credit fees policy is decided by the Idaho State Board of Education.

Additionally, an ethics complaint was filed against Jones on Feb. 16 concerning a breach of code 6.V.C.4.

The code states that: “A Candidate may not begin Campaigning until they receive written approval from the Elections Manager,” Adam Jones and individuals affiliated with him began campaigning before receiving approval, which could have given his ticket an unfair advantage over other candidates, according to the complaint.



A hearing date was set for March 4. The Arbiter is working to obtain more information and a recording of the hearing.

Associate Vice President of Inclusive Excellence

Melanie Figueroa Zavala (87.6%).

Zavala ran unopposed and received 1,253 votes. Zavala has previously worked for the World Languages Department and is a member of the Trio Rising Scholars program. Zavala believes that her background as a first-generation Mexican and female college student give her a unique perspective with this position. Her platform revolves around the creation of a “tight-knit community in which everyone feels represented, heard and welcomed.”

Associate Vice President of Academic Affairs

Kalista M. Barkley (89.9%).

Barkley ran unopposed and received 1,283 votes. Barkley currently serves as a member of the General Assembly. She wants to “foster academic excellence” at the University. Her platform goals include increasing the graduation rate and increasing the accessibility and advertising for financial aid opportunities for students.

Associate Vice President of Student Organizational Affairs

Rylee Bray (89.7%).

Bray ran unopposed and received 1,284 votes. Bray has been involved with the Honors College leadership team on their service committee. As the Associate Vice President of Student Organizational Affairs, she seeks to increase both awareness and communication between ASBSU and student clubs and organizations. Bray also would like to provide more funding for these groups in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The inauguration will be taking place on Monday, April 18 at 4 p.m.