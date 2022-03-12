Treefort prepares for 10th annual music festival

This year marks the 10th anniversary of the annual Treefort Music Festival. The festival will take place March 23-27 in downtown Boise, Idaho, and passes are on sale now.

Treefort Music Festival is a multi-venue community festival with plenty of venues available to attendees of all ages. This year, Treefort is featuring artists from 17 different countries and 35 different states.

Treefort was started by a group of locals in 2012 with the goal of creating an event for musical discovery based on community values. Treefort gives local emerging bands the opportunity to perform as well as introduces emerging touring artists.

Treefort is a sustainable festival. The festival became the first-ever B-corp certified music festival due to its positive environmental impacts and community values.

Treefort has completely eliminated the use of plastic at its Main Stage. Additionally, power to the Main Stage and several other outdoor stages are completely powered using solar energy.

[Photo the band Built to Spill performing at Treefort 9 in September 2021]

Photo courtesy of Preston Valles

The festival has also taken the initiative to replace all single-use plastic cups and food containers with reusable ones.

This year’s Treefort lineup has just been released! Experience a wide variety of music genres, from soulful R&B to punk rock and dance pop.

Discover potentially new favorite artists by checking out featured indie rock artist Snail Mail, the pop-punk group The Regrettes and many more artists from a wide variety of genres.

This year’s headliners include post-punk artist Kim Gordon (of Sonic Youth fame), rock band Osees, indie artist Goth Babe and contemporary R&B group Durand Jones and The Indications — all of which have over a million listeners on streaming platforms, like Spotify.

Plus, discover several local artists from the Boise Community, including East Forest and Magic Sword.

In order to attend the festival, attendees must show proof of a negative COVID test or vaccination card. Treefort is providing on-site rapid testing for those who need it and vaccinations will be available as well.

Treefort is also home to several other “Forts,” like Foodfort, Filmfort, Comedyfort and more. For scheduling and event details, view the Treefort website.