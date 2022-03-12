Subscribe to Newsletter
Morrison Center announces 2022-23 Broadway in Boise shows

Photo courtesy Chris Bennion
Come From Away

Sept. 27- Oct. 2, 2022 

This musical tells the true story of 7,000 standard airline passengers in the week following Sept. 11, 2001. Stranded in a small Canadian town, the passengers’ kindness and humanity overpower hate and confusion. 

Jesus Christ Superstar

Oct. 28-30, 2022 

Hairspray, Broadway in Boise
[The musical number “Welcome to the 60s” from the Broadway show “Hairspray.”]
Photo courtesy Chris Bennion

This “rock opera” is about Jesus Christ with much of the plot centering around Judas. The plot may be a familiar story, but the musical is full of intentional modern anachronisms with contemporary viewpoints making it relevant even today. 

Hairspray

March 24-26, 2023

A classic musical set in 1962 Baltimore about a teenage girl who dreams of being featured in a TV dance program. When she finally becomes featured, her fame leads to the show becoming racially integrated. 

Pretty Woman

April 20-23, 2023

“Pretty Woman” is based on the classic ‘90s rom-com with music written by Bryan Adams and James Vallance. It’s about a sex worker, Vivian Ward, hired by a wealthy businessman to escort him to various functions, and how they eventually fall for each other.

Aladdin

June 20-25, 2023

The classic Disney film brought to the stage. Set in the city of Agrabah, Aladdin is the now-familiar tale of a poor, young boy who is granted three wishes from a magical genie. The music is full of familiar favorites like “You’ve Never Had a Friend Like Me” and new ones like “Proud of Your Boy.”

