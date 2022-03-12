MLK Living Legacy Committee reflects on past year, encourages positive change

The MLK Living Legacy Committee of Boise State University restores and celebrates Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s legacy with students across campus.

Motivated by King’s message, this student-run, student-led and student-funded organization inspires students to construct and act on their own views of social justice.

Charles Jones Ⅲ, the current chairman of the committee, wanted to take this club in a new direction after a recent fallout in 2021.

“I decided this club is going to be for those wanting to stand up to injustice, not just for minorities,” said Jones. “Whether they be women, pride, LGBTQ and anyone who needs a place to stand, because that is who Martin Luther King was.”

Jones was influenced to get involved after the death of George Floyd. As civil unrest spread across the nation, he decided he didn’t want to “sit on the sidelines anymore.” He wanted to join the fight for justice.

Since 1989, the MLK Living Legacy Committee has advocated a sense of belonging and established a commitment to action through events, workshops and services within the community.

[Photo of the 2019 “Day of Greatness” MLK March on Boise State campus.]

Photo by Arbiter Staff

Every year, the committee hosts the “Day of Greatness” march on the nationally recognized civil rights holiday in January.

However, due to the Omicron variant, all events hosted by the MLK Committee moved online.

“Omicron had started reaching its peak… so we decided to do a different approach by doing it online and recording these events,” Jones said. “We wanted to encourage safety.”

Jones, a sophomore studying criminal justice at Boise State University, wants to encourage his fellow students to go out and speak up about issues that face campus or the community.

“If you feel strongly about an issue, come to us if you want to make a platform about it,” said Jones. “We will help you.”

The legacy and aspirations of the co-founder, Eric Love, continue on over 30 years later.

The committee gives an opportunity to students that lets their voices be heard by encouraging positive change with respect to individuality.

Jones doesn’t want the club to just be known for the MLK March as “there is so much more that needs to be done.”