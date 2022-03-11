ASBSU Update: Mask policies, HB 549 and upcoming elections (Ep. 09)

Transcript:

Hello Broncos! This is Fenix Dietz with The Arbiter’s ASBSU Update.

For the Executive Council:

At the last Executive Council meeting, ASBSU President Kenneth Huston announced that, effective immediately, that the ASBSU Office would be closed to the public.

Only university staff and paid ASBSU Officials are allowed in, and all ASBSU business is to be conducted in a hybrid or online model. Masks are also required in the space, despite the university’s updated mask policy where they are left optional.

In the Academic Senate and General Assembly:

Last week, the Academic Senate and General Assembly voted on Resolution #3, a response to the state legislature’s House Bill 549.

This bill would remove the ability for a student to use their university ID cards as a form of valid photo identification when registering to vote.

The ASBSU resolution expresses opposition to the bill, and calls on the legislature to maintain student IDs as a form of photo identification when registering to vote.

The resolution passed the senate in a 4 to 1 vote, and in the assembly with a 7 to 2 vote, with 1 abstention.

And Finally Elections:

This Tuesday, the 2022 ASBSU Elections Debates will be held. The debate will be moderated by The Arbiter, and each candidate will be asked questions and given the opportunity to respond.

The debate will be held using a hybrid model, with the candidates debating in person with some attendees being present as well, however anyone can join online. Students will also be able to ask questions.

A candidate Associate Vice President of Inclusive Excellence bas also dropped out, leaving only one candidate in the race.

This has been your ASBSU Update. I am Fenix Dietz with the Arbiter and I hope you have a wonderful week!