Women’s basketball loses close game to Nevada in overtime

By
Sophomore guard Mary Kay Naro (12)

The Boise State women’s basketball team was unable to get it done at home and lost a close match against Nevada in overtime on Thursday, Feb. 24.

The team is now 4-12 in their conference and 8-19 overall. 

The game was close throughout the first quarter, but the Wolf Pack started to pull away later in the first half. Nevada outscored Boise State 18-10 in the second quarter and went into halftime with a 37-27 lead.

The Broncos did not let their 10-point deficit at halftime deter them and started to fight their way back into the game. Boise State shot 12-28 (43%) in field goals and outscored Nevada 36-26 in the second half.

Boise State held a six-point lead with 2:18 left in the game, but Nevada landed crucial shots down the stretch to force the game into overtime.

Both teams went back and forth throughout overtime. Nevada landed a jumper with 0.01 seconds left to ultimately win the game.

Sophomore Elodie Lalotte led the team with a career-high 18 points and 13 rebounds, her eighth double-double this season.

Senior forward Rachel Bowers also made her presence known throughout the game as she managed to score 15 points off the bench.

The Broncos finish the season at home as they prepare to face the San Jose State Spartans in ExtraMile Arena on Monday, Feb. 28.

Photos by Claire Keener | The Arbiter

