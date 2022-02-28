Subscribe to Newsletter
Boise State men’s basketball pulls nail-biting win over SDSU 58-57

Photo by Claire Keener

Boise State men’s basketball pulled off a nail-biting win 58-57 over San Diego State University (SDSU) on Tuesday, Feb. 22 at ExtraMile Arena. 

The game came down to the final 1.7 seconds when fifth-year forward Abu Kigab went to the free-throw line as the Broncos were down by one point. Sinking both of his free throws, Boise State inched past SDSU to take the win. 

“I knew I was going to make those two,” Kigab said. “I’m glad they gave us the call because at the end of the game they usually don’t call much.”

Kigab finished the night with a game-high 21 points, nine of which came from free throws. 

The Aztecs started out the night with an 8-2 lead, but the Broncos put in senior forward Naje Smith and the team began to come to life. Smith racked up five points, three steals and a block within his first six minutes in the game. 

Boise State then went on an 18-2 run including 10 straight points from Smith and redshirt senior guard Marcus Shaver Jr. This allowed the Broncos to build a 25-14 lead and eventually close out the half on top 30-20. 

Smith finished with 13 points, a career-high four steals and two blocks. Shaver finished with 12 points, three steals and seven rebounds. 

With over a minute remaining in the game, the Aztecs came back to take the lead 55-53 with a 3-pointer. 


Redshirt senior guard Emmanuel Akot responded on the ensuing possession to take the lead. Once again, however, SDSU came back with an alley-oop. Kigab was then able to close out the night with his two free throws. The Aztecs attempted a half-court shot as the buzzer went off, but were unsuccessful.

