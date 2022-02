Sports Update: Men’s and women’s basketball games, softball season starts

Transcript:

HOW’S IT GOING BRONCOS, I AM ADAM BRIDGES THE SPORTS AND REC REPORTER FOR THE ARBITER HERE TO FILL YOU IN ON BOISE STATE ATHLETICS

UNFORTUNATELY, THE MEN’S BASKETBALL TEAMS WIN STREAK ENDED AT 14 WINS AFTER A LOSS TO WYOMING ON FEBRUARY 3RD.

DESPITE LOSING THE STREAK, THE TEAM WENT ON TO DEFEAT THE SAN JOSE STATE SPARTANS ON FEBRUARY 5TH WITH A TON OF HELP FROM FRESHMAN TYSON DEGENHART.

DEGENHART SCORED A CAREER-HIGH 23 POINTS AND A CAREER-HIGH 8 REBOUNDS IN THE WIN AND WAS AWARDED THE HONORS OF MOUNTAIN WEST FRESHMAN OF THE WEEK FOR THE 6TH TIME THIS YEAR.

THE WOMEN’S TEAM WAS ABLE TO DEFEAT SAN DIEGO STATE 72 TO 63 LAST SATURDAY AFTER LOSING TO THEM EARLIER ON THIS SEASON.

THEY THEN PLAYED UNLV AND HELD A LEAD AT HALFTIME BUT WASN’T ABLE TO KEEP IT RESULTING IN A 69-52 LOSS FOR THE BRONCOS

FOR OTHER SPORTS NEWS THE MEN’S TENNIS TEAM GOT TWO BACK-TO-BACK WINS ON FEBRUARY AGAINST SEATTLE AND NORTH DAKOTA TO MAKE THEM 4-4 OVERALL THIS SEASON.

THE SOFTBALL TEAM ALSO WAS ABLE TO BEAT UC RIVERSIDE 7 TO 0 IN THEIR FIRST GAME OF THE SEASON AND IS NOW COMPETING IN THE SAN DIEGO STATE SEASON KICKOFF IN SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA.

THAT’S ALL THE TIME WE HAVE TO TODAY. MAKE SURE TO STAY UPDATED BY CHECKING OUT THE ARBITER AND WE’LL SEE YOU NEXT WEEK.