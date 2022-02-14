Boise State star receiver Khalil Shakir recieves NFL Combine invitation

Boise State wide receiver Khalil Shakir has been invited to the 2022 NFL Combine from March 1-7. Shakir is one of 40 wide receivers to be given an invitation.

In 2021, Shakir had career highs in both receptions (77) and receiving yards (1,117). His 15 game streak of having a minimum of 65 yards would be the longest in the country.

Shakir currently ranks 5th in Boise State history for career receptions (208), tied for 6th with 100-yard games (10) and 4th for receiving yards (2,878).

He has been a part of the All-Mountain West First-Team twice. He was also a member of the 2021 Academic All-American Division I Football Second Team and attended the 2022 Reese’s Senior Bowl.

Since 2010, at least one Bronco who’s attended the NFL Combine has also been selected in the NFL Draft.

This will be the 18th straight year that a Bronco has attended the NFL Combine.