Subscribe to Newsletter
FootballSports & Rec

Boise State star receiver Khalil Shakir recieves NFL Combine invitation

By
0
2
Share
Photo by Mackenzie Hudson

Boise State wide receiver Khalil Shakir has been invited to the 2022 NFL Combine from March 1-7. Shakir is one of 40 wide receivers to be given an invitation.

In 2021, Shakir had career highs in both receptions (77) and receiving yards (1,117). His 15 game streak of having a minimum of 65 yards would be the longest in the country.

Shakir currently ranks 5th in Boise State history for career receptions (208), tied for 6th with 100-yard games (10) and 4th for receiving yards (2,878).

He has been a part of the All-Mountain West First-Team twice. He was also a member of the 2021 Academic All-American Division I Football Second Team and attended the 2022 Reese’s Senior Bowl.

Since 2010, at least one Bronco who’s attended the NFL Combine has also been selected in the NFL Draft.

This will be the 18th straight year that a Bronco has attended the NFL Combine.

Khalil Shakir
[Photo of Khalil Shakir (20) in a Boise State home football game]
Photo by Mackenzie Hudson | The Arbiter
0
2
Share
Related posts
BasketballSports & Rec

Women’s basketball loses to UNLV in "pink out" Game

By
The Boise State women’s basketball team did not get the outcome they had hoped for in their…
Read more
0
1
Share
FootballSports & Rec

Boise State's veteran tight ends coach Kent Riddle replaced by Nate Potter

By
After 13 seasons with the Broncos, Boise State football assistant coach Kent Riddle has stepped down…
Read more
0
0
Share
BasketballSports & Rec

Boise State women’s basketball beats San Diego State 72-63

By
After their loss to San Diego State earlier this year, the Boise State women’s basketball team…
Read more
1
1
Share

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *