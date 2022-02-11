Women’s basketball loses to UNLV in “pink out” Game

The Boise State women’s basketball team did not get the outcome they had hoped for in their “pink out” game this year against the University of Nevada, Las Vegas (UNLV) on Wednesday, Feb. 9.

Boise State was not able to repeat the success they had in their last game against San Diego State and has now lost to UNLV twice this year.

The team has now fallen to 4-8 in their conference and 8-15 overall this season.

In the first quarter, sophomore forward Abby Muse scored eight points and senior forward Rachel Bowers scored six which helped the Broncos jump to a 16-7 lead.

UNLV was able to come back after being down nine points and managed to cut Boise State’s lead to two points at the half.

The Rebels eventually tied the game with 4:17 left in the third quarter and went on a 9-0 run to take the lead.

UNLV did not let Boise State back into the game once they took the lead and went on to outscore the Broncos 23-14 in the final quarter. The Rebels went on to win the game 69-52.

Muse led the Broncos with 15 points until fouling out of the game in the fourth quarter. Bowers had a team-high nine rebounds and redshirt senior Dominique Leonidas had a team-high six assists.

Boise State will now prepare to face Utah State in Logan, Utah on Saturday, Feb. 12.