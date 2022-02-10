ASBSU Update: What’s new for spring 2022 (Ep. 07)

Videography by Claire Keener | The Arbiter

Transcript:

Hello Broncos! This is Fenix Dietz with The Arbiter’s first ASBSU Update of the 2022 Spring Semester!

Executive Council:

The Executive Council recently confirmed the appointments of two positions for ASBSU: the Student Lobbyist and the Elections Manager.

ASBSU President Kenneth Huston has also been continuing work on the dead week policy mentioned in previous updates.

ASBSU is also planning for the Broco Day at the Capitol event on March 1st.

IESC:

IESC has gained two new members after resignations from the previous semester.

IESC is currently working on helping the currently understaffed Title 9 department by making the Title 9 process more efficient and accessible.

For ASBSU Overall

It has recently been announced that Aramark will no longer be the university’s dining services partner. The new partner will be Chartwells Higher Ed., a company which serves several other colleges and universities, including University of Idaho.

For more information and developments, visit Arbiter Online.com

ASBSU Elections will also be under way later this semester, so stay tuned as the Arbiter brings you updates on the elections as well.

This has been your ASBSU Update. I am Fenix Dietz with the Arbiter and I hope you have a wonderful week!