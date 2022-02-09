Boise State’s veteran tight ends coach Kent Riddle replaced by Nate Potter

After 13 seasons with the Broncos, Boise State football assistant coach Kent Riddle has stepped down from his position, head coach Andy Avalos announced Jan. 18. According to the announcement, Riddle stepped down to spend more time with his family before seeking out other opportunities.

Riddle was a member of the coaching staff from 2001-05 and from 2014-21. During these terms, Riddle mentored the tight ends and running backs and held the position of special teams coordinator for the Broncos.

“Boise State is a special place to me and it always will be,” Riddle said. “I would like to thank the people at Boise State — the community, staff, administrators and most importantly, the coaches and players — that I’ve had the honor to work with over the years.”

Avalos announced the return of Nate Potter to the football coaching staff on Jan. 19. Potter will serve as run game coordinator and tight ends coach for his alma mater.

Potter spent his 2019-21 seasons at Montana State as the tight ends coach where he helped lead the Bobcats to earn the Football Championship Subdivision title game this past season.

[Photo of Kent Riddle at a Boise State football game vs. New Mexico]

Photo courtesy of John Kelly

“Nate Potter is one of the young, up-and-coming coaches in our industry,” Avalos said. “It just so happens that he’s also a former Bronco, having spent time here both as a coach and a player, and understands what we’re building.”

Being considered a standout student-athlete, Potter was inducted to the Boise State Athletics Hall of Fame in 2018 after spending the 2014-17 seasons on the Broncos’ coaching staff. Potter first held the quality control assistant position then became an offensive graduate assistant.

Potter was selected for the All-Mountain West First Team in 2011 after earning consecutive first-team All-Western Athletic Conference honors for 2009-10 seasons. He started each of the last 34 games of his Boise State football career for 2009-11 and competed with the 2009 Fiesta Bowl Champion team.

This past season, the tight ends recorded 24 catches, 326 yards receiving and four touchdowns. In Boise State’s 2020 season, the tight ends position group totaled the highest number of receptions in over a decade, being responsible for 21 percent.

“Coach Riddle has mentored several generations of Broncos, making a positive impact on the lives of so many that have come through this program,” Avalos said. “I am appreciative of everything he has given to this program, as are so many others. I wish him the best of luck in the next phase of his life.”