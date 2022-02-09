Boise State women’s basketball beats San Diego State 72-63

After their loss to San Diego State earlier this year, the Boise State women’s basketball team split wins with the Aztecs, defeating them 72-63 on Saturday, Feb. 5.

The Broncos went 4-9 from behind the arc which helped them control the first half of play and outscore the Aztecs 19-14 in the first quarter and 18-11 in the second.

Although San Diego State cut down Boise State’s lead to six points during the fourth quarter, the Broncos refused to let up and finished with a 16-point lead.

The Broncos had five players score in the double digits. These players included sophomore forward Abby Muse with 14, sophomore guard Mary Kay Naro with 13, redshirt senior guard Dominique Leonidas with 12, sophomore forward Elodie Lalotte with 12 and senior forward Rachel Bowers with 11.

“Abby [Muse] is starting to get better and better,” said head coach Gordy Presnell. “Having Elodie [Lalotte] back gives us a huge presence. She’s hard to guard on the block. Dominique [Leonidas] did some nice things for us. We got a big lift from Rachel [Bowers] off the bench and I thought this was the first game that really slowed down for Mary Kay [Naro].”

The team will now get ready to face the University of Las Vegas, Nevada (UNLV) on Wednesday, Feb. 9.