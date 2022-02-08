Up to Speed: Our weekly recap of Bronco Sports (Jan. 31 – Feb. 6)

Men’s basketball win streak comes to an end with loss to Wyoming (Feb. 3)

Boise State men’s basketball suffered a 72-65 loss to the University of Wyoming on Thursday night, Feb. 3. This loss officially ended the Broncos’ 14-game win streak. The Broncos and Cowboys are now plot 1-1

The first half was electric, with six lead changes and three ties. Wyoming put out a 15-7 lead against the Broncos, but freshman forward Tyson Degenhart scored five points to put Boise State on a 12-4 run and tie the game at 19 points.

It was a lot of back and forth the rest of the half before redshirt senior guard Marcus Shaver Jr. scored off a steal to tie the game 28-28 at halftime.

The Broncos attempted to take the lead several times in the second half, but the Cowboys found a way to come back every time.

With roughly five minutes left, Boise State went on a 6-0 run to take a solid lead, but Wyoming’s Graham Ike made back-to-back field goals, and the Cowboys sealed the deal.

Men’s tennis comes up short in home opener against the University of Montana (Feb. 4)

Boise State men’s tennis rallied after being down three, only to come up short 4-3 in their season home opener against the University of Montana on Friday, Feb. 4.

The Broncos were led by junior Jan Lucca Marquardt, senior Simon Arca Costas and freshman James Van Herzeele, who all secured wins in singles.

The Grizzlies took the lead early by claiming the team doubles point 2-0. Montana then extended their lead in two singles victories.

Marquardt started the rally for the Broncos with a straight-set victory to improve his singles season record to 7-6.

Arca Costas was able to put away another singles point for the Broncos against Montana’s Lawrence Sciglitano. Sciglitano is a former Bronco and played on the Boise State team last year before transferring to Montana.

Herzeele rallied down from 3-2 to beat Montana, but it wasn’t enough to take the overall win as Boise State was still down 3-4.

Track and field earn eight top-5 finishes at the WSU Invitational (Feb. 4-5)

The Boise State track and field team was able to record eight top-5 finishes over the weekend (Feb. 4-5) at the Washington State Invitational in Spokane, Washington.

Junior Dafni Georgiou and sophomore Anita Taviore were both able to break school records in their events.

Georgiou lowered her record once again in the women’s 60-meter hurdles with a time of 8.24 seconds, earning her the event title and setting a facility record. Taviore’s record came from the women’s 200-meter dash, improving her previous school record of 24.06 to 23.96.

Sophomore Aidan Palmer won Boise State’s only men’s individual title of the weekend. This came from his personal-best time of 8:25.11 in the 3,000m race.

The Broncos will split up for their next meets in Massachusetts, Washington and New Mexico.

Gymnastics falls to No. 18 BYU (Feb. 5)

Boise State gymnastics was able to record a season-high score of 196.525 in their meet against Brigham Young University (BYU) on Feb. 5. However, their top score was not enough to beat the No. 18 Cougars.

The Broncos led the way through the first two rotations with a score of 49.350 on bars and a 48.900. Fifth-year Emily Muhlenhaupt led the way for the Broncos scoring a 9.925 on bars. Sophomore Emily Lopez was able to pull through for Boise State on vault with a score of 9.850.

On the final two rotations, the Broncos were able to score 49.025 on floor and 49.150 on beam. However, it wasn’t enough to carry them through to victory.

Reigning Mountain Rim Gymnastics Conference (MRGC) beam champion junior Adriana Popp turned in another good performance on beam with a 9.875, while freshman Elaina McGovern stood out on floor and earned a 9.875.

The Broncos will take on BYU at home on Saturday, Feb. 12.

Men’s tennis claims two victories over Seattle U and North Dakota (Feb. 6)

Boise State men’s tennis was able to beat Seattle University the morning of Feb. 6 before turning around to beat the University of North Dakota in the evening.

Sophomore Caden Moortgat was able to clinch the win over Seattle by winning straight sets in the singles match. Wins from junior Jan Lucca Marquardt and senior Jesse Haas also contributed to the team’s win over Seattle.

In doubles, senior Simon Arca Costas and Moortgat and freshmen pair Pedro Liborio and James Van Herzeele gave Boise State the team point with their wins.

In the evening match against North Dakota, the same two doubles teams won the point with their victories. The Broncos then wrapped up the evening with singles wins by Arca Costas, Van Herzeele and Liborio.

Boise State is now 4-4 overall with a road trip coming up against Brigham Young University and the University of Utah.