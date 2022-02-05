Women’s basketball suffers loss to Fresno State after a battle in the first half

Boise State women’s basketball fell to Fresno State 62-56 on Wednesday, Feb. 2 in ExtraMile Arena.

The game started off scoreless until the seventh minute when Fresno State made a driving layup. Boise State responded with a jump shot by freshman forward Trista Hull.

Hull and sophomore forward Abby Muse each recorded a double-double on the night. Hull had 11 points and 10 rebounds while Muse scored 12 points and grabbed a season-high of 15 rebounds. This is Muse’s eighth double-double of the year, which ranks in the top 50 nationally.

The teams were tied 10-10 after the first quarter. The Broncos came out first with a layup by Muse. The rest of the quarter was back and forth, but the Bulldogs pulled ahead 27-23 heading into halftime.

The first half alone featured six ties and lead changes.

After halftime, Fresno State got the ball rolling with a jump shot.

Heading into the final period, Fresno State was up 44-38. Redshirt senior guard Dominique Leonidas and Muse each made a pair of free throws to close the lead to one point with three minutes left in the game. Leonidas added 11 points for the Broncos.

The Broncos attempted to come back, but the Bulldogs were able to maintain the lead throughout the rest of the game.

Boise State is 7-14 overall and 3-7 in Mountain West play. The Broncos will remain at home to take on the Aztecs from San Diego State University on Saturday, Feb. 5 at noon.